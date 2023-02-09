UK Spring budget must inject more money into public services

The Welsh Government’s Finance Minister has urged the Chief Secretary to the Treasury to use next month’s Spring budget to provide the necessary support to protect public services and respond to inflationary, pay and other cost pressures.

At a meeting of Finance Ministers from across the UK in Edinburgh earlier today, the minister called on the UK government to increase investment in health and social care to help the sectors respond to the significant pressures they face and to deliver wider reform.

Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: