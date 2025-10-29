UK stands ready to support British nationals impacted by Hurricane Melissa

British nationals in Jamaica should register their presence to receive updates from the FCDO.

The UK government is positioning specialist Rapid Deployment Teams in the region and preparing to deliver humanitarian assistance and specialist support to affected areas in Jamaica, if requested.

British nationals in Jamaica should follow Travel Advice and the advice of the local authorities.

The UK stands ready to support British nationals in Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Melissa and urges them to register via the Register Your Presenceportal to receive the latest updates.

British nationals in Jamaica should prioritise their safety and follow the guidance of local authorities and our travel advice. Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall in Jamaica yesterday (28 October).

The UK is also preparing to deliver humanitarian assistance to affected areas, with a focus on meeting the immediate needs of the most vulnerable and is positioning specialist Rapid Deployment Teams in the region to bolster the effort of British consular officials and provide consular assistance to British nationals.

The Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has spoken with her Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, to offer the UK’s full support.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:

“Many people will be thinking about family and friends in Jamaica in the face of this very serious storm.

“We are closely tracking the impact of Hurricane Melissa across the Caribbean. British nationals should follow our travel advice and the advice of the local authorities.

“We offer the UK’s full support and stand ready to mobilise resources to support British nationals and Jamaica, at its request.”

The hurricane is forecast to impact Cuba next and potentially the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, with the UK in close contact to support their preparedness.