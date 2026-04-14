UK start-ups to power a new wave of quantum innovation

From cancer research to challenges beyond the reach of traditional AI, four UK start-ups are using quantum technologies to bring new innovations to market.

Top image: Credit: NQCC

The start-ups have joined the DeepTech Catalyst Quantum incubator programme (DTC Quantum), where they will use quantum technologies to develop and commercialise new products designed to deliver practical, real-world benefits.

DTC Quantum is led by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) in collaboration with the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, Oxfordshire.

The programme supports start-ups working at the forefront of quantum technology, through access to cutting-edge research facilities, technical expertise, targeted funding and tailored business support.

Its goal is to turn promising ideas into practical applications, accelerating the journey from early concept to commercial success.

Meet the quantum innovators

The following UK start-ups are joining the DTC Quantum.

Curenetics

Accelerating the search for new cancer treatments.

By combining quantum technology with artificial intelligence (AI), its system identifies the most promising and safe cancer vaccine targets faster than traditional methods, potentially cutting years off development timelines.

Coherence Engine

Helping make quantum computers easier to build and scale.

Its software enables engineers to design and test control systems in a virtual environment before using real hardware, saving time and reducing risk.

AmorphiQ

Tackling data problems too complex for standard AI.

By blending quantum computing with AI, it can solve complex data challenges, such as predicting material degradation and financial market forecasting.

Qascade

Developing ultra-fast, low energy ways to move data using light instead of electricity.

This could help data centres and future quantum systems run more efficiently and at greater scale.

The National Quantum Computing Centre. Credit: NQCC

Driving economic impact

The DTC Quantum is part of STFC’s DeepTech Catalyst network, which was recently ranked among Europe’s top small and medium enterprise hubs for 2026 by the Financial Times.

Since 2011, the DeepTech Catalyst has supported more than 230 start-ups, which have collectively:

raised more than £300 million in private investment

created around 1,100 high-skilled jobs

achieved a 95% survival rate

generated an estimated £25 in economic return for every £1 invested

The programme also contributes around £150 million in gross value added to the UK economy each year.

Driving a quantum revolution

Paul Vernon, Executive Director of Business and Innovation at STFC, said:

These four pioneering start-ups are not just tackling today’s toughest challenges, they are redefining what is possible, from accelerating cancer research and transforming financial forecasting, to unlocking entirely new levels of scalability and energy efficiency in quantum computing. Through DTC Quantum, and in line with the Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy, STFC is backing a new generation of bold, high-growth quantum businesses that are turning cutting-edge research into commercial success. In doing so, we are not just keeping pace with the quantum revolution, we’re enabling UK businesses to drive it on the global stage, creating high-skilled jobs and supporting economic growth for the UK.

Supporting UK Modern Industrial Strategy

Through the DeepTech Catalyst, and as part of UKRI, STFC is supporting the UK government’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

This includes:

the eight sectors it identifies as having the greatest growth potential over the next decade

a critical role in driving economic security and resilience, delivering net zero, and promoting regional growth

Powering quantum start-ups

Dr Simon Plant, Deputy Director for Innovation, NQCC said:

Programmes like DeepTech Catalyst Quantum incubator programme (DTC Quantum) show how the UK can turn quantum research into real-world impact. By supporting innovative start-ups with the tools, expertise and partnerships they need, we are helping accelerate the commercialisation of quantum technologies and strengthen the UK’s quantum ecosystem.

Targeted support

The DTC Quantum programme provides an excellent support package for technology start-ups.

As part of the DTC Quantum programme, start-ups receive:

£50,000 to £100,000 targeted research and development (R&D) funding

R&D vouchers to spend with public sector partners

up to 50 hours of business support (including one-to-one coaching, investment readiness, market validation and intellectual property advice)

networking and introductions to investors, funders and stakeholders

engagement with campus and cluster ecosystems

Get involved

Read more about the STFC DeepTech Catalyst and its programmes, and how to get involved.