UK Statement for Trade Negotiations Committee – December 2025

Delivered recently (12 December 2025) by Kumar Iyer, Ambassador and Permanent Representative for the UK Mission to the WTO and UN in Geneva.

Thank you Chair.

Responding to your recommendations on agriculture, we accept and note the difficulties in making progress noted by the CoASS Chair and we can see value to Members in a political discussion which can advance the agenda such as clear guidance on scope and stepping stones. Like others have said, we would urge keeping the discussions to be narrowly focused to only focus on areas where progress is possible and the UK stands ready to engage as needed.

On fish we think that a Ministerial recommitment post MC14 work is worthwhile as expressed by the Seychelles and others on Wednesday. We also welcome the new appointment of Ambassador Ramsammy as Chair and look forward to working with him.

On CTD SS we welcome the constructive approach of the G90 and the focus on process and moving substantive technical elements of the discussions on TBT, SPS and TRIPS to the relevant committees.

On Services, we support your recommendations. The Trade for Services for Development Conference last week showed why this is such an important file for the development agenda. Overall, we welcome the realistic assessments that in most cases, no substantive negotiated outcome is likely on the TNC file at MC14. We believe this helps create space and focus for the items to discuss next week, you have asked us to not list them so I will not list the priorities for the UK, but I’m sure there will be no surprise for the other Members in this room.