UK statement in response to the Taliban’s closure of universities for women in Afghanistan

See below the UK's full statement condemning the Taliban's recent decision to ban women from going to university across Afghanistan.

Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, said:

The UK strongly condemns the Taliban’s decision to close universities for women across Afghanistan. This restriction represents a further violation of the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls and has no religious or moral basis. Afghan women and girls must have a say in their own future and be able to fully and equally contribute to society. We urge the Taliban to reverse their decisions on education, including the 23 March 2022 decision to prohibit girls’ access to secondary school. Having educated and empowered women in Afghanistan is vital for peace, stability and economic development across the country – without this, the country will not achieve longer-term stability or prosperity. Bans to education will only fuel the continued exodus of educated Afghans, exacerbating the current humanitarian and economic crisis. This decision will have damaging consequences for the Taliban by further isolating them from the people of Afghanistan and the international community. We will not support any restoration of waivers to the travel bans on UN-sanctioned Taliban until Afghan women and girls are allowed to attend secondary school and university. Working with likeminded partners, we will consider further action to persuade the Taliban to abandon these regressive measures and reverse their decisions.

