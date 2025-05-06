Tuesday 06 May 2025 @ 14:10
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK statement on attacks against the Druze community in Syria

The UK recently (03 May 2025) issued a statement in response to recent attacks against the Druze community in Syria.

A UK Government spokesperson recently said:

The UK is appalled by recent attacks against the Druze community in Syria. We urge the authorities to take steps to restore calm, shield civilians from violence and hold those responsible to account. 

We strongly call on all parties to reject violence, to ensure the protection of civilians and to refrain from actions that could risk aggravating tensions between communities in Syria.  We call on Israel to refrain from actions that could risk destabilising Syria - respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is paramount.

There can be no lasting peace or better future for Syrians unless all of Syria’s communities are protected and fully included in Syria’s transition.

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk

Telephone 020 7008 3100

Contact the FCDO Communication Team via email (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.

 

