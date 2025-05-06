Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK statement on attacks against the Druze community in Syria
The UK recently (03 May 2025) issued a statement in response to recent attacks against the Druze community in Syria.
A UK Government spokesperson recently said:
The UK is appalled by recent attacks against the Druze community in Syria. We urge the authorities to take steps to restore calm, shield civilians from violence and hold those responsible to account.
We strongly call on all parties to reject violence, to ensure the protection of civilians and to refrain from actions that could risk aggravating tensions between communities in Syria. We call on Israel to refrain from actions that could risk destabilising Syria - respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is paramount.
There can be no lasting peace or better future for Syrians unless all of Syria’s communities are protected and fully included in Syria’s transition.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Contact the FCDO Communication Team via email (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-statement-on-attacks-against-the-druze-community-in-syria
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Armenia06/05/2025 10:10:10
Statement given recently by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Armenia's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Kenya02/05/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Kenya's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Lesotho02/05/2025 11:10:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Lesotho's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Spain01/05/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley, at Spain's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The UK is committed to doing all we can to protect information integrity with a human rights-based approach: UK statement at the UN01/05/2025 11:10:00
Statement given recently (29 April 2025) by UK Spokesperson to the UN Letisha Lunin at the UN Committee on Information General Debate.
The UK is working to tackle the root causes of displacement, including war, instability and repression: UK statement at the UN Security Council29/04/2025 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council briefing by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Guinea29/04/2025 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Guinea's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Kyrgyzstan29/04/2025 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley, at Kyrgyzstan's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.