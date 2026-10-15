UK statement on escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea: 15 October

A UK statement on escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

A UK government spokesperson said:

“We have noted with great concern the worsening security situation in the Horn of Africa.

“We call on all parties to respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries in the region; and to avoid any actions which could escalate tensions further.

“The UK opposes action by any party which breaches the border of its neighbouring states.

“We urgently call for de-escalation and a return to dialogue. We reiterate our support for the African Union’s role in facilitating this.

“Safe and unhindered humanitarian access is essential. All parties must protect civilians, including women and girls, and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.”