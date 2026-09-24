UK statement on escalation in northern Ethiopia: 24 September

The UK condemns attacks by the Tigray Defence Forces in Afar and southern Tigray and the takeover of Tigray's airports, calling on all parties to refrain from further escalation.

A UK government spokesperson said:

“We condemn the attacks by the Tigray Defence Forces in Afar and southern Tigray, and the takeover of Tigray’s airports following the removal of legitimate federal authorities. All parties must refrain from further escalation.

“The renewed conflict risks devastating consequences for people in Tigray and across the region, especially women and girls. We call for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to dialogue under African Union-led mediation. We reject the Alliance for Survival coalition’s stated aim to overthrow Ethiopia’s government and urge all sides to pursue dialogue and a peaceful political solution.

“Civilians must be protected, and those affected by the conflict must be able to access basic services and life-saving aid. We call on all parties to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access and to protect humanitarian workers.”