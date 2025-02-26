UK Statement on response to the situation in Eastern DRC

The UK has issued a statement in response to the situation in Eastern DRC.

A UK Government spokesperson yesterday said:

“The UK is deeply concerned by the situation in eastern DRC. The Foreign Secretary met with President Tshisekedi in Kinshasa and President Kagame in Kigali on 21 and 22 February.

“In his meetings, he was clear that there can be no military solution to the conflict. There must be an immediate cessation of hostilities. The recent offensives by M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), including the capture of Goma and Bukavu, are an unacceptable violation of DRC’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of the UN Charter.

“The Foreign Secretary urged both leaders to engage meaningfully and in good faith with African led peace processes to find a lasting political solution. They must honour all commitments made at the Joint EAC-SADC Summit on 8 February. The UK will continue to discuss with African and other partners what more it can do to support these efforts.

“The humanitarian situation in eastern DRC is critical. Close to a million people have been recently displaced in eastern DRC and hundreds of thousands are in desperate need of lifesaving support. There is a responsibility on all parties to protect the people of eastern DRC who have suffered so much in this conflict.

“The Foreign Secretary has been clear that there would be a strong response from the international community in response to the escalating conflict. In recent weeks, the UK has coordinated closely with international partners, including those from the G7 and the International Contact Group on the Great Lakes, on that response. We have also used every appropriate opportunity at the United Nations Security Council and the Human Rights Council to call for a resolution to the conflict in Eastern DRC.

“During the Foreign Secretary’s visit, he announced an additional package of £14.6 million of humanitarian support to help those in Eastern DRC who are suffering most.

“The UK calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access, respect for international humanitarian law, meaningful engagement with African-led peace processes, and the withdrawal of all Rwanda Defence Forces from Congolese territory.

“Until significant progress is made, the UK will take the following measures:

Cease high-level attendance at events hosted by the Government of Rwanda. Limit trade promotion activity with Rwanda. Pause direct bilateral financial aid to the Government of Rwanda, excluding support to the poorest and most vulnerable. Coordinate with partners on potential new sanctions designations. Suspend future defence training assistance to Rwanda. Review export licences for the Rwanda Defence Force.

“Rwanda may have security concerns but it is unacceptable to resolve these militarily. There can only be a political solution to this conflict. We encourage DRC to engage with M23 as part of an inclusive dialogue.

“We will continue to keep our policy under review.”