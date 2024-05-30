UK statement on the guilty verdict of the 'NSL 47' in Hong Kong

Minister for the Indo-Pacific issued the following statement on the guilty verdict of the 'NSL 47' in Hong Kong.

Today, the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region delivered its verdict for 16 of the 47 activists and former politicians known as the ‘NSL 47’. The 47 were charged under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law (NSL) for their alleged participation in a conspiracy to subvert state power. 14 were today found guilty and 2 found not guilty. The 14 found guilty will be sentenced at a later date. The remaining 31 pleaded guilty to the charge and await sentencing.

Commenting on the outcome, Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Rt Hon. Anne Marie Trevelyan said: