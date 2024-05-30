Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK statement on the guilty verdict of the 'NSL 47' in Hong Kong
Minister for the Indo-Pacific issued the following statement on the guilty verdict of the 'NSL 47' in Hong Kong.
Today, the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region delivered its verdict for 16 of the 47 activists and former politicians known as the ‘NSL 47’. The 47 were charged under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law (NSL) for their alleged participation in a conspiracy to subvert state power. 14 were today found guilty and 2 found not guilty. The 14 found guilty will be sentenced at a later date. The remaining 31 pleaded guilty to the charge and await sentencing.
Commenting on the outcome, Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Rt Hon. Anne Marie Trevelyan said:
This case is a clear demonstration of the way that the Hong Kong authorities have used the Beijing-imposed National Security Law (NSL) to stifle opposition and criminalise political dissent. The NSL 47 are guilty of nothing more than seeking to exercise their right to freedom of speech, of assembly and of political participation, as guaranteed under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and promised in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.
Today’s verdict will only further tarnish Hong Kong’s international reputation. It sends a message that Hong Kongers can no longer safely and meaningfully participate in peaceful political debate.
We call on the Hong Kong authorities to end NSL prosecutions and release all individuals charged under it.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-statement-on-the-guilty-verdict-of-the-nsl-47-in-hong-kong
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
21 girls win opportunity to become Ambassadors For A Day30/05/2024 09:25:00
Ambassador For A Day competition celebrates the potential of girls aged 15-18 and gives them the opportunity to shadow heads of diplomatic missions for one day.
Review into Alderney camps determines truth around death toll during Nazi occupation22/05/2024 14:05:00
An expert review of evidence has sought to give the most accurate possible assessment of how many prisoners and labourers died on Alderney between 1941 to 1945.
North Korea ballistic missile launches on 17 May : FCDO statement17/05/2024 16:45:00
Following North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 17 May, an FCDO spokesperson made the below statement.
UK reaffirms 2030 Roadmap commitments at high level dialogue with India in London17/05/2024 16:15:00
Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Shri Vinay Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary met in London on 17 May for the annual UK-India Strategic Dialogue.
UK aid delivered to Gaza shore17/05/2024 15:15:00
4,000 shelter kits delivered over the US-built temporary pier today
UK and partners target Russia-DPRK ‘arms-for-oil’ trade with new sanctions17/05/2024 14:15:00
The UK, alongside international partners, announces a new package of sanctions to target Russia and North Korea (DPRK)’s illicit arms-for-oil partnership.
UK calls for coordinated action at European meeting to tackle continent’s most pressing challenges17/05/2024 11:25:00
UK Minister for Europe attends Council of Europe meeting to sustain support for Ukraine and increase cooperation to tackle illegal migration
UK aid en route to temporary pier off Gaza16/05/2024 14:10:00
More than 100 tonnes of aid is on its way to maritime pier off the coast of Gaza.