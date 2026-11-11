Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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UK Statement regarding conviction of Tanzanian Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu
UK expresses concern over Tundu Lissu's conviction, urges Tanzania to uphold fair trial rights, political reconciliation, democracy and rule of law (10 November 2026).
We are deeply concerned following the conviction of Tanzanian opposition leader, Mr Tundu Lissu, on charges of incitement.
We recall the findings of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (opinion No. 74/2025), which concluded that Mr Lissu’s detention was arbitrary, lacked sufficient legal basis, was accompanied by serious fair trial concerns and contravened protections contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Tanzania is a State Party.
We further recall Tanzania’s obligations under international human rights law, including to uphold the rights to a fair trial, freedom of expression, political participation and equal treatment before the law.
We support the Presidential Commission of Inquiry’s view that political reconciliation is an important step to healing the wounds caused by the violence surrounding the October 2025 General Elections, and restoring peace, trust and solidarity.
We urge the Tanzanian authorities to uphold this essential commitment to reconciliation, to a pluralist democracy, and to the principles of a fair trial, due process and the rule of law.
Minister for Africa and International Development, Kirsty McNeill
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-statement-regarding-conviction-of-tanzanian-opposition-leader-tundu-lissu
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