Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK statement to the extraordinary IAEA Board of Governors meeting, January 2026
Delivered to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors extraordinary meeting on 30 January 2026.
Chair,
The United Kingdom expresses deep gratitude to IAEA staff, who continue to operate in the most challenging circumstances, for their professionalism and courage in their ongoing work supporting nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine.
Chair,
Russia’s sustained and reckless attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are deliberately degrading the electrical systems that nuclear facilities rely on for safety.
These actions fail to meet the expectations set by this Board, including the December 2024 resolution on Implications of Unstable Energy Infrastructure Critical to Safety and Security of Nuclear Power Plants and the November 2025 statement supported by 57 countries. Despite these clear messages, Russia has only escalated its actions.
This is why we supported convening this Board: the Director General’s warnings make clear we cannot wait until March while the situation deteriorates at pace. As we have said before at this Board, Russia is directly accountable for the nuclear safety and security challenges Ukraine faces.
Chair,
The Governor of the Russian Federation claims the situation has not changed fundamentally since November. The same reports from the DG he encouraged us to read paint a different picture - a clear and accelerating deterioration.
On 5 December, the DG highlighted the risks of “continued degradation of the grid” and growing instability, emphasising that the substations being hit are “absolutely indispensable” for reactor cooling.
By 11 December, he reported power disruptions were causing fluctuating outputs, temporary disconnections and forced outages at Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs), making the fragile grid “one of the biggest challenges” to nuclear safety.
On 19 December, ZNPP suffered its 12th total loss of offsite power, with the DG noting that strikes against the grid appear “coordinated to maximise disruption”, causing “cumulative impacts on NPP operations”
Just days later, on 23 December, Khmelnytskyy and Rivne NPPs were again forced to reduce output after several critical substations were hit. IAEA monitors confirmed the grid was now in “its worst condition since the Agency began monitoring.”
In January, the DG has continued to document further degradation: damage to additional substations, repeated line disconnections at Chornobyl, multiple emergency diesel generator activations, and operating NPPs once again compelled to cut output. He reiterated that “deterioration of Ukraine’s power grid from persistent military activity has direct implications for nuclear safety.”
Against this backdrop, Russia’s hypocrisy is stark: on 19 January, the head of ROSATOM warned that ZNPP’s reliance on a single power line was “a critical situation for the safety of the plant”, even as wider military activity continues to undermine the stability of the grid he says is essential.
Russia also argues that these are minor issues, that monitoring substations falls outside the Agency’s mandate, and that losses of offsite power are “insignificant”. Again, we prefer to rely on the IAEA’s reporting which shows Ukraine’s grid is degrading rapidly as a result of Russian attacks, with repeated disruptions to NPP offsite power and growing dependence on backup systems. This Board requested that reporting because offsite power is essential to nuclear safety. If the grid continues to weaken, the margin for safely cooling reactors and spent fuel becomes thinner with every outage. This is a clear risk to the safe operation of nuclear facilities.
Chair,
The United Kingdom condemns Russia’s reckless disregard for nuclear safety. We urge Russia to heed the Director General’s warnings and the multiple warnings from this Board.
Thank you.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-statement-to-the-extraordinary-iaea-board-of-governors-meeting-january-2026
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Cameroon: UK supports new generation of Central Africa researchers30/01/2026 15:20:00
British High Commission Yaoundé showcases cohort CRAFT Scholars and highlights landmark investment in Congo Basin Science.
The facts show Russia’s victory in Ukraine is far from inevitable: UK statement to the OSCE30/01/2026 14:10:00
UK Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, sets out the escalating human, economic and military costs of Russia’s invasion, explaining why a Russian victory is far from inevitable. He highlights Europe’s sustained support for Ukraine and urges Russia to justify how continuing the war serves the security or wellbeing of its own population.
Russia’s war was driven by its own deliberate choices: UK statement to the OSCE29/01/2026 15:25:00
Ambassador Holland sets out the facts demonstrating that Russia’s war resulted from Moscow’s deliberate decisions, not alleged failures by Ukraine or Europe. Russia has always had the best opportunities to ensure peace in Ukraine and could end the war tomorrow by withdrawing its forces.
The UK remains committed to supporting implementation of Resolution 2803 and forging a peaceful future for Israelis and Palestinians: UK statement at the UN Security Council29/01/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
Demolition of UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem: joint statement28/01/2026 16:20:00
Joint statement by the foreign ministers of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the UK on demolitions by the Israeli authorities of the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem.
British Embassy Tokyo's MUSUBI Initiative Partners with LFC Foundation to Support Japanese Youth28/01/2026 16:10:00
This is the partnership to expand football-based youth development programmes across Japan.
Joint statement on the situation in North East Syria28/01/2026 11:10:00
Joint statement by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States following a meeting of French Foreign Minister Jean Noël Barrot, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, German Deputy Foreign Minister Serap Güler, and U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack
UPR51: UK Statement on Georgia27/01/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer, at Georgia's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The UK stands firm in our support for the institutions which defend and advance the international rule of law: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/01/2026 12:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on International Rule of Law.