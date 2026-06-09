Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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UK statement to the extraordinary IAEA Board of Governors meeting, June 2026
Delivered to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors extraordinary meeting on 05 June 2026.
Chair,
We welcome today’s discussion and thank the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for calling for it. We will focus our comments today on the situation at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and address other issues that have been raised, at the appropriate moment at the Board of Governors next week.
The United Kingdom fully supports the joint statement delivered by the distinguished representative of the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the group of states. We strongly condemn the reckless attack on the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant, which could have had serious consequences for nuclear safety and regional security.
We thank the Director General for his statement today and his 19 May UN Security Council statement and we welcome the Agency’s reports that radiation levels remained normal and that no injuries were reported.
Chair,
The United Kingdom stands firmly alongside the UAE and all our regional partners in support of their sovereignty, security, and protection of critical national infrastructure. We reiterate our call for all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to apply, respect and uphold existing international law.
The IAEA has a central role in upholding nuclear safety and security worldwide. The Agency’s standards, guidance and technical support are critical in helping States ensure the safe and secure operation of nuclear facilities, particularly in times of heightened risk.
Let me take this opportunity to thank the IAEA staff for their continued work under challenging circumstances. Their professionalism and dedication are vital to upholding global nuclear safety, security and safeguards.
Chair,
This attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant has shown that, despite a ceasefire, the threat in the region remains real. The UK will continue to stand in solidarity with the UAE and Gulf partners.
We condemn Iran’s attacks on the UAE and Gulf partners.
Thank you, Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-statement-to-the-extraordinary-iaea-board-of-governors-meeting-june-2026
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