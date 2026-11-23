Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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UK Statistics Authority accepts Committee findings in full
The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) accepts the recommendations made by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC), as set out in its response to the Committee which was published recently (20 November 2026).
House of Commons
The Committee’s report, which was published in September, set out the causes of UKSA's issues which emerged in 2023 and made several recommendations regarding leadership, the oversight of the Board, funding and culture.
In UKSA's response, the organisation accepts PACAC's findings and agrees with the Committee's conclusion that organisational culture was a significant factor in the issues which affected the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the authority’s executive function.
The Committee has also published the response from the Cabinet Office. The department confirms that it largely agrees with the assessments made by PACAC, saying the report fairly reflects the performance issues facing the ONS over the last few years.
The Government says it shares the Committee's concerns about the handling of the Transformed Labour Force Survey. UKSA acknowledges the declining response rates to social surveys and concedes lack of improvement in data-sharing between departments had slowed progress in this area.
In addition to this, PACAC has secured action on the consistent and longstanding recommendations from the Lievesey and then Devereux reviews, that the leadership structure of the ONS be revisited. The government and UKSA commit to this taking place over the coming months.
Chair comment
Chair of PACAC, Simon Hoare MP, recently commented:
"I welcome the government and UKSA’s constructive response to our report, and the progress which has been made in improving the robustness of the ONS.
"The commitment to provide my committee with updates on the Transformed Labour Force Survey, a key dataset relied upon by many institutions across the country, as well as data sharing between departments, is most welcome. We intend to monitor the body's progress throughout this parliament and these updates will be crucial to our ongoing scrutiny.”
Further information
- Inquiry: The work of the UK Statistics Authority
- Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/327/public-administration-and-constitutional-affairs-committee/news/219104/uk-statistics-authority-accepts-committee-findings-in-full/
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