UK ‘steadfast in its support for Gibraltar’, Government says

The Government has said it remains “steadfast in its support for Gibraltar”, in its response to a report from the European Scrutiny Committee.

It said the UK was committed to concluding a UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar as soon as possible, but would not agree to any treaty that compromises its sovereignty.

The statement comes as part of the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on the UK’s Mission to the EU, published yesterday.

In November 2023, Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, said the UK and Spanish Governments were close to a deal on the island’s status, while Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said in a New Year’s message that “the question of Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU” would be resolved in the first half of 2024.

As the UK’s Overseas Territories are not included in the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the Committee had recommended the Government continue to try and secure coverage for them in a similar agreement. However, the Government does not commit to doing so in its response.

Nonetheless, it says the Overseas Territories are “a much-valued part of the whole UK family” and that it continues to use its diplomatic resources to help the territories engage with the EU. For example, it says it supports the Overseas Territory Governments to access EU markets and the opening of local offices in Brussels for Bermuda and Gibraltar.

Further information