UK steps up defence of Arctic and High North from rising Russian threats

During a visit to meet Royal Marine Commandos at Camp Viking in the Arctic Circle in northern Norway, the Defence Secretary will today (Wednesday 11 February) confirm that the number of British troops deployed to Norway will double over three years from 1,000 to 2,000 personnel.

It comes as the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) confirms major military activity in the High North this year.

Taking place in September 2026, Exercise Lion Protector will see air, land, and naval forces from JEF nations train to protect critical national infrastructure from attacks and sabotage and enhance their joint command and control capabilities.

Hundreds of personnel will deploy across Iceland, the Danish Straits and Norway, as JEF steps up to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic, High North, and North Atlantic.

The Defence Secretary is also expected to confirm that UK Armed Forces will play their part in NATO’s Arctic Sentry mission, with detailed military planning at NATO underway. Healey will join Defence Ministers at NATO HQ on Thursday in Brussels to discuss the proposals.

The government has committed to the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – hitting 2.6% of GDP from 2027 – to ensure that Britain and our allies are safe.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Demands on defence are rising, and Russia poses the greatest threat to Arctic and High North security that we have seen since the Cold War. We see Putin rapidly re-establishing military presence in the region, including reopening old Cold War bases. The UK is stepping up to protect the Arctic and High North – doubling the number of troops we have in Norway and scaling up joint exercises with NATO allies. Cold Response and Lion Protector will this year see thousands of troops deploy across the Arctic and North Atlantic – with the UK leading the way. We train together, we deter together, and if necessary, we will fight together.

1,500 Royal Marine Commandos are deploying to Norway for NATO’s Exercise Cold Response taking place in March. The major military exercise across Norway, Finland and Sweden will enhance allied ability to defend strategically important locations across fjords and mountains.

This follows the historic Lunna House Agreement with Norway, signed in December, which will see the UK and Norway jointly operate a fleet of submarine-hunting Type 26 warships, expand joint Arctic training, and pre-position British military equipment in Norway to be better prepared for future crises.

The Strategic Defence Review also said that the UK should work to “improving NATO’s deterrence posture in Northern Europe and the High North.”

Russia’s growing activity across the Arctic, High North, and North Atlantic has changed the security picture for the region. The UK, with its 50 plus year history of operating in the Arctic, and through deep partnerships with allies including Norway, Sweden and Finland – will be at the centre of NATO’s northern response from day one.