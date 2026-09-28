UK steps up humanitarian support for vulnerable civilians in Yemen following Houthi escalation

Tens of thousands of Yemenis displaced by escalating Houthi violence will be supported by new UK funding.

Tens of thousands of civilians in Government of Yemen-controlled areas who have been displaced by escalating Houthi violence will be supported by new UK funding, announced recently (25 September 2026) in response to the declining humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Delivered through the UN emergency appeal for Yemen, the £10m package will provide access to child nutrition and food supplies, as well as emergency healthcare for women and children and vaccines to protect against life-threatening diseases.

More than 130,000 Yemenis are estimated to have been displaced following the recent escalation in conflict, where over two weeks of renewed Houthi aggression has deepened the suffering for the most vulnerable. The UK is acting to respond.

Minister for the Middle East, Stephen Doughty recently said:

“The Houthis’ decision to escalate the conflict in Yemen is having a devastating impact. It attempts to undermine the stability of the region and has already cost civilian lives. “The humanitarian situation that is unfolding is catastrophic, with many displaced. Today’s package of support will provide essential access to food, healthcare and nutrition support for the most vulnerable Yemenis impacted by the recent escalation. “We remain committed to working with the Government of Yemen, humanitarian partners and international partners to protect civilians, preserve humanitarian delivery and return to a political process. “This government’s position is clear - the Houthis must cease in their attacks and urgently engage with a UN negotiated process.”

The Minister for the Middle East, Stephen Doughty, spoke with the Yemeni Prime Minister on Tuesday [22 September] and met with the Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr Abdullah Al-Alimi Bawazeer, during his visit to the UN General Assembly this week. He reiterated the UK’s support for the internationally recognised Government of Yemen and stressed the need for sustained international assistance to those affected by the conflict.

The UK condemns the Houthis’ resumption of hostilities following years of efforts to secure progress through dialogue. This government has been clear that the Houthis must end their attacks immediately and allow safe, unimpeded humanitarian access.

The UK is coordinating efforts to support regional stability and is working closely with international partners to secure a strong political response. This includes via multilateral forums, where the UK joined Bahrain in calling an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council following the latest Houthi escalation earlier this month and raising the conflict at the UNSC.

Notes to Editors:

The £10m allocation is part of the £104m ODA allocation for Yemen announced in June 2026: LINK to WMS

Pledged to the UN flash appeal for Yemen, the funding will be delivered through partners on the ground, including WFP (£5.5m), IOM (£1m) and UNICEF (£3.5m).

Funding will enable the UN to support to meet the lifesaving needs of those most impacted by the conflict. This includes supporting 30,000 children to receive nutrition support, 35,000 women and children to access emergency healthcare and 10,000 children to receive vaccines.

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