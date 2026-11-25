The UK government yesterday announced sanctions against the Houthis and their top officials, following renewed aggression inside Yemen and against Saudi Arabia.

UK government announces sanctions package targeting the Houthis for deliberately attempting to undermine stability in the Middle East, as well as those who have been involved in serious human rights abuses.

Foreign Secretary reiterates commitment to act in support of British values and interests, after Houthi attacks against commercial shipping in Bab el Mandeb have driven up cost of living at home.

Action follows renewed Houthi aggression inside Yemen and strikes targeting Saudi Arabia civilian infrastructure.

The UK is stepping up its response to the crisis in Yemen targeting those who seek to undermine peace inside the country.

The UK government is announcing designations against Yemeni Islamist militant group, The Houthis, and four top officials, following the group’s decision to resume conflict across the region and inside Yemen.

The reckless behaviour of the Houthis in the Bab el Mandeb Strait has continued to disrupt global supply chains and has put added pressure on the cost of living for British families.

Backed by Iran, the Houthis have increased attacks against Saudi Arabia’s civilian infrastructure, resulting in a number of fatalities, and renewed conflict inside Yemen.

Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband yesterday said:

The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account. This government has today taken steps to do just that. We will not stand by whilst groups like the Houthis take action that drives up the cost of living for the British people while deliberately attempting to undermine the stability of the Middle East. Today’s measures send a clear message to the Houthis - we will always act in support of British values and interests.

Yesterday’s measures underline the UK’s commitment to holding those to account who seek to undermine peace and security in Yemen and the region and reaffirm our support for the people of Yemen and Yemen’s internationally recognised institutions.

The package of designations also targets those who have been involved in serious human rights abuses, including the cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of prisoners in Yemen, which the UK condemns in all forms.

The following organisation is subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification:

Ansar Allah (known as ‘the Houthis’) – involvement in activity which threatens the peace, security and stability of Yemen, including escalation of the conflict within Yemen, attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and missile and drone attacks against regional partners.

The following individuals are also subject to an asset freeze, travel ban and director disqualification:

Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein Al-Houthi – served as Houthi Minister of Interior of the Houthi authorities in Sana’a since 2019, has been responsible for the police, security forces, Criminal Investigation Department, women’s security unit and detention facilities of the Ministry of Interior, in whose custody detainees have been subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including electric shocks, beatings and sexual violence.

Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali Al-Khaiwani – the Head of the Houthi Security and Intelligence Service and previously served as Houthi as Deputy Minister of Interior.

Mohammed Moufleh – a Houthi-appointed judge in Yemen who has been involved in a serious violation of an individual’s right to liberty and security of a person.

Sarim Al-Din Muffadal – a senior Houthi prosecutor in Yemen who is reasonably suspected of having directly perpetrated, or knowingly permitted or acquiesced in, sexual violence including rape, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of women detainees.

Yesterday’s package of measures reaffirms the UK’s position that Houthi aggression is unacceptable and that the group must be held to account, following years of efforts to secure peace and progress through dialogue.

Alongside this, the UK recently led international efforts to strengthen the UN Yemen sanctions regime, using our role as UN Security Council penholder on Yemen to increase pressure on the Houthis to cease in their aggression.

This government has repeatedly made clear that the Houthis must end their attacks immediately and allow safe, unimpeded humanitarian access. The decision to restart conflict in Yemen puts the most vulnerable at further risk and has displaced hundreds of thousands of Yemenis. In September, the government responded by announcing £10m in funding for the UN flash appeal as part of our £104 million humanitarian support to Yemen this year.

The UK stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the people and Government of Yemen in the wake of increased Houthi attacks. Minister for the Middle East, Stephen Doughty, recently visited Saudi Arabia to reiterate the UK’s solidarity to Saudi counterparts and long-standing support to the Government of Yemen.

Notes To Editors:

The Minister for the Middle East laid the designations via a WMS in parliament yesterday.

The Minister for the Middle East updated parliament on the situation in Yemen on 12 November.

The UK government is acutely aware of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen. These measures are targeted at the Houthis and not the Yemeni people. The existing humanitarian exception will continue to apply and HM Treasury yesterday issued a General Licence. This will protect humanitarian activity and commercial activity that support this.

Definitions: Asset freeze: an asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person. It also prevents funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within the territory and territorial sea of the UK and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world. Director disqualification: Where director disqualification sanctions apply, it is an offence for a person designated for the purpose of those sanctions to act as a director of a UK company, or a foreign company that is sufficiently-connected to the UK, or to take part in the management, formation or promotion of a company. Travel ban: a travel ban means that the designated person must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom, as the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

To date, the UK currently has 16 UN and UK sanctions in place on Houthi persons.

The Houthis have been designated under the Yemen (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020. The Houthis are already designated by the UN for an arms embargo. This UK sanction goes further and introduces an autonomous asset freeze and director disqualification measure.

The four individuals have been designated under the Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Sanctions Regulations 2026.A full list of yesterday’s sanctions designations and further information is on the UK Sanctions List

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