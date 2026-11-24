UK commits £18m to help Overseas Territories tackle organised crime, violence and emerging security threats.

British Overseas Territories to receive greater protection against rising threats from organised crime and hostile actors across the globe.

£18m in new security funding will help strengthen information sharing, policing, justice, maritime security, cyber and more across the Territories.

Investment comes as the UK hosts annual summit with Territories’ leaders and representatives to celebrate the modern partnership and address shared challenges.

People across the British Overseas Territories will benefit from greater protection as the UK steps up security support for the Territories.

The UK is committing £18m in new funding to tackle organised crime, violence and emerging security threats.

New support will focus on policing, criminal justice and prisons, maritime security, cyber and safeguarding capabilities. It will also draw on UK expertise to enable increased information sharing and cooperation between the Territories.

The announcement comes as the Foreign Secretary and Minister for the Overseas Territories this week host elected leaders and representatives from across the Territories in London (23–26 November).

The four-day Joint Ministerial Council is an annual event to celebrate the modern partnership and explore closer collaboration on shared key priorities, including security, economic growth and climate.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband yesterday said:

The Overseas Territories are an essential part of the British family of nations, and in a more dangerous world, our security is increasingly bound together. Through improved policing, justice and security, today’s funding will help to protect us all from malign actors that would do us harm, from organised crime to cyber hackers and hostile states.

Minister for the Overseas Territories Uma Kumaran yesterday said:

The Joint Ministerial Council is an important moment for the UK and our Overseas Territories to come together and tackle head-on the key issues of our time. The strength of our relationship lies in our ability to tackle challenges around security, growth and climate together, drawing on our respective expertise, experience and global connections. When the Territories prosper, Britain prospers too. By standing together, we are stronger, safer and better prepared for the future.

The Minister for the Overseas Territories will also use the summit to announce a new safeguarding partnership between the FCDO and the London Borough of Camden.

This will see the exchange of expertise and best practices between the UK and the Overseas Territories, strengthening safeguarding across communities through shared learning.

This year’s Joint Ministerial Council is centred on advancing a modern, equal and forward-looking partnership based on mutual respect, shared responsibility and ensuring Overseas Territories voices are heard in decisions that affect them.

The event will see wide-ranging discussions on security and resilience, sustainable economic growth, climate and nature, AI, tech and more.

Discussions are also expected on a shared commitment to tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), recognising the challenges of this in isolated communities and the collaboration between the UK and Territories in this area.

The meeting builds on the recently agreed Charter for UK Government Engagement with the Overseas Territories. The Charter recognises the UK’s responsibilities towards the Territories and commits to championing Territories’ voices and interests.

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