Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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UK steps up support to stop spread of Ebola in eastern DRC
The UK has announced up to £20 million to support communities affected by the deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo
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Up to £20 million of new UK aid funding to help contain the recent outbreak of Ebola in Eastern DRC.
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Funding will support a DRC-led response to protect frontline responders and local communities.
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UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to co-chair ministerial group to coordinate Government response.
The UK has allocated up to £20 million in new funding to contain the deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The funding will help the World Health Organisation, UN, international and NGO partners respond rapidly to the outbreak by strengthening disease surveillance, supporting frontline health workers, improving infection prevention and control, and helping affected communities access lifesaving care.
Most confirmed cases are in the Ituri region of eastern DRC – a region already facing significant humanitarian and security challenges.
Alongside this funding, UK humanitarian partners are already responding to contain the outbreak. The UK has been working with leading international humanitarian organisations to contain the outbreak. Through the Strategic Assistance for Emergency Response (SAFER) consortium, the UK is pivoting funding to improve water, sanitation and hygiene systems, ensuring frontline responders and local communities have vital personal protective equipment, and strengthening Ebola containment measures.
The UK is also refocusing efforts to protect maternity facilities and support civil society organisations to strengthen prevention and control, and mitigate the risk of increased birth complications and sexual violence during the outbreak.
Today [21st May] the Foreign Secretary and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care chaired a cross-government meeting to coordinate the UK’s response to the outbreak, including how to protect British nationals overseas and work with international partners.
UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:
It is vital we act now to save lives – outbreaks like Ebola do not stop at borders, and neither can we.
This outbreak is a stark reminder that global health threats require a global response. The UK is working hand-in-hand with partners – boosting much needed funding but also sharing our technical expertise, to contain the outbreak, protect our security, and support those most at risk.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is assessing routes by which travellers enter the UK from the affected countries and will be working with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Department for Transport, and Border Force to ensure information is available to them on Ebola symptoms and how to access healthcare if unwell. The UK has updated its travel advice and advises against all but essential travel to some parts of the DRC.
Additionally, UKHSA has activated the Returning Workers Scheme, which aims to protect and monitor the health of individuals travelling from the UK to affected areas for their work. Organisations deploying workers to affected areas where they may be exposed to Ebola through their work should register those workers with the scheme.
Dr Mike Reynolds, Incident Director at UKHSA, said:
While the current outbreak of Ebola affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is serious, the risk it poses to the UK population is low. UKHSA continues to monitor and assess the situation closely and the NHS has safe procedures in place for any such cases and specialist centres where they can be looked after.
The UK Public Health Rapid Support Team stands ready to activate should requests for support be received from the DRC or Ugandan government, WHO, or other partners involved in response on the ground.
Notes to editors
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UK travel advice can be found here
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Further information on the Returning Workers Scheme can be found here.
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The UK has been a long-standing partner to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, consistently supported the government to strengthen its health system and respond to high-risk disease outbreaks.
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This includes targeted support through the Supporting Health Emergency Response in DRC (SHER) programme, which has provided over £18m since 2024 to support the governments national response to Ebola, Mpox and cholera in partnership with organisations such as WHO and UNICEF and supported the rapid response to containing the Ebola outbreak in Bulape in 2025.
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The UK makes significant contributions to multilateral health initiatives such as the Global Fund, Gavi, UNFPA and the World Bank, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, as well as UK-led global health programmes to build resilience in the national health system.
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The UK is working with authorities in DRC and Uganda, WHO, and international partners to fund and accelerate research on vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-steps-up-support-to-stop-spread-of-ebola-in-eastern-drc
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