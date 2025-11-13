UK strengthening Ukrainian resilience ahead of winter at G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

UK announces new support to make vital repairs to Ukraine’s energy sector in the face of Russian bombardment, alongside reallocating humanitarian support for those most impacted by the loss of power, heating, and water this winter.

Foreign Secretary announcing £13 million of funding to help repair Ukraine’s energy sector at G7

Ukrainian resilience in the face of Putin’s attacks is central to UK and G7 security

UK to establish maritime services ban on Russian Liquid Natural Gas

Our support will help Ukraine restore vital energy infrastructure, keeping the lights on and the heating on in Ukrainian homes, hospitals and schools — even in the face of relentless attacks – which is paramount to the UK’s steadfast support for the country.

Russia has actively chosen to make Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure a target throughout the war. Now as we enter a cold winter, they are escalating brutal attacks on power and heating networks, as Putin tries to grind the Ukrainian people down. However, Ukraine continues to show remarkable resilience keeping the lights on against the odds.

As the Kremlin scrambles to expand its Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports to prop up its creaking war economy, the UK yesterday announced its intention to introduce a maritime services ban on Russian LNG, building on the recent targeting of Russia’s two largest oil companies – Rosneft and Lukoil.

This action will significantly reduce Russian exports of LNG and directly cut off access to the UK’s world-leading maritime services. The ban will be phased in over 2026 in lockstep with our European partners.

In addition, the £13 million winter package will help them to carry out vital repairs and deliver support those worst-hit by the loss of power, water & heating, ensuring Ukrainians can keep the lights and heating on as winter starts to bite.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, yesterday said:

Putin is trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness and the cold as winter approaches. These cowardly strikes are not only an attack on Ukraine’s security, but a threat to the UK’s economic security, stability and growth. Ukraine’s security is our security and that’s why here at the G7, we are standing together as the closest of partners to drive forward support for Ukraine and overcome the challenges the world is facing today.

The Foreign Secretary makes these announcements as she attends the G7 Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Niagara, Canada where she will galvanise our closest partners to continue to stand up for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s mindless aggression.

Economic security, growth and action on migration will remain top of the Foreign Secretary’s agenda at the G7, as she pushes the multilateral system to deliver for Brits back at home.

In particular, the Foreign Secretary will highlight the critical importance of economic security for both growth and for national security across the G7 - and will warn of the risks of excess dependence on a small number of countries for vital materials including rare earths.

Building on the work already underway by the UK government domestically, she will call for the G7 to go further to coordinate efforts to boost supply chain resilience – including to share learnings between partners, and align on efforts to diversify supply chains in third countries.

Canada is among the UK’s closest foreign policy allies - our countries are the only two to be members of the Five Eyes, NATO, G7, and the Commonwealth. Before commencing the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the Foreign Secretary met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, then joined her to pay respects to the British, Canadian and Commonwealth soldiers who gave their lives for our collective freedom on Remembrance Day.

The UK banned the import of Russian LNG in January 2023. We are now going a step further by banning maritime transport and related services—like insurance—for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to third countries. UK-linked ships and services won’t be allowed to help move Russian LNG globally.

