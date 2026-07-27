UK strengthens commitment to global development as Foreign Secretary becomes UK Governor to the World Bank

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to act as UK Governor to the World Bank.

Ed Miliband to act as UK Governor to the World Bank, taking personal leadership of the UK’s engagement on development and climate finance.

International development and tackling the climate and nature crisis to remain departmental priority for the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office under Miliband.

Kirsty McNeill appointed as Minister for Development, driving forward day-to-day delivery of the UK’s modern approach to international development.

The UK has today announced that the Foreign Secretary will take on the role of UK Governor to the World Bank, taking personal leadership of the UK’s engagement on international development and climate finance.

As part of the role, Ed Miliband will attend the World Bank’s Annual and Spring Meetings — the largest global gatherings of finance ministers, central bank governors and development leaders — including the Annual Meetings in Bangkok this October.

UK leadership at the World Bank will help drive international action on poverty, climate change and economic stability, and tackle global issues, like food insecurity and energy price shocks, helping make food and energy more affordable for people in the UK.

The Foreign Secretary also confirmed that international development and tackling the climate and nature crisis will both remain priorities for his department, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, recognising that extreme poverty and climate change are shared global challenges that affect security and prosperity in the UK and communities around the world.

The announcement comes after the Prime Minister appointed Kirsty McNeill as the new Minister for Development. She will take up the role of UK Governor of four Regional Development Banks and drive forward day-to-day delivery of the UK’s modern approach to international development. The Foreign Secretary will provide senior representation for development issues at Cabinet meetings.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said:

International development is not an add-on to British foreign policy — it is central to it. By taking on the role of UK Governor to the World Bank, I want to send an unambiguous signal that this Government is serious about its global leadership on development and climate. Kirsty McNeill brings outstanding experience and deep personal commitment to this agenda, and together we will ensure the UK punches its full weight in tackling the defining challenges of our time.

The World Bank is the UK’s most important multilateral development partner, providing around $100 billion in finance per year. It serves as the largest provider of finance to tackle the climate and nature crisis and adapt to the impacts for the world’s poorest countries.

The UK has used its position as a shareholder at the World Bank in recent years to drive efforts to make the Bank faster and more responsive for countries in need. The Foreign Secretary’s appointment as Governor builds on this.

Minister for Development Kirsty McNeill said:

I am proud to take on this role at such a crucial moment. From helping lead Save the Children, to campaigning to make poverty history at Gleneagles, I have spent my career working on these issues. I look forward to working with partners across civil society and the international community to deliver the UK’s modern approach to development and tackle our most pressing global challenges. I am delighted the Foreign Secretary is taking such a strong leadership role on development, including through the World Bank – this is great news for the UK and our partners.

World Bank President Ajay Banga said:

The United Kingdom is a valued partner of the World Bank Group and a longstanding champion of development. I look forward to working closely with the Foreign Secretary to help countries create jobs, mobilize more private capital, and deliver opportunity for people. Together, we can help turn ambition into results where they matter most.

The UK’s modern approach to development is based on partnership not paternalism. This includes shifting focus from being a donor to an investor, with a new emphasis on providing the expertise which enables countries to build up their own capability, provide for their own communities and thrive without aid.

It also prioritises funding through international organisations that deliver the greatest impact, such as the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA). Every £1 the UK invests in IDA unlocks £4, ensuring the maximum impact for the UK taxpayer.

Notes to Editors