UK summons Russian Ambassador following Russian strikes on Kyiv overnight

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has summoned the Russian Ambassador following the abhorrent strikes on Kyiv overnight which killed many Ukrainian civilians and damaged the British Council and EU Delegation offices.

A Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Spokesperson said:

The UK condemns in the strongest terms these outrageous attacks on Ukrainians and the damage done to the British Council and EU Delegation.

Russia’s increasing attacks on Ukrainian civilians and cities, including Kyiv, are an escalation of the war and deeply irresponsible and are further sabotaging international peace efforts.

We have made clear to the Russians that such actions will only harden UK and Western resolve to support Ukraine and bring an end to this unjustified war.

Russia must stop this senseless killing and destruction immediately.