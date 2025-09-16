UK summons Russian Ambassador following Russia's unprecedented violation of NATO airspace

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Russian Ambassador following significant and unprecedented violation of NATO airspace.

An FCDO spokesperson yesterday said:

Significant and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones last week – followed by a further incursion into Romanian airspace on Saturday – was utterly unacceptable. The UK stands united with Poland, Romania, Ukraine and our NATO Allies in unreservedly condemning these reckless actions.

As our continent once again faces the egregious expansion of Russia’s reckless behaviour, defence of Ukraine against Putin’s aggression is crucial to the security of the whole of Europe, including the UK.

The response of NATO forces demonstrates the seriousness with which NATO is treating Russia’s actions. And as the Secretary General announced on Friday, alongside NATO Allies we are bolstering our defences along the eastern flank, using new technologies such as counter-drone sensors and weapons.

Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens the unity between NATO allies and our determination to stand with Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force.

Russia must end its illegal war on Ukraine.