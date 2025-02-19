UK summons Rwandan High Commissioner following advances by Rwandan Defence Force and M23 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office summoned the Rwandan High Commissioner yesterday (18 February) following advances made by the Rwandan Defence Force and M23 in eastern DRC.

An FCDO spokesperson said:

“The UK strongly condemns the advances of the Rwandan Defence Force and M23 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“These advances constitute an unacceptable violation of DRC’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Government of Rwanda must immediately withdraw all Rwanda Defence Force troops from Congolese territory.

“We urge Rwanda to immediately cease all hostilities and return to dialogue through African-led peace processes.”