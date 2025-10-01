Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK supports launch of study on women’s political participation
The study, conducted by UN Women Lebanon in partnership with UNSCOL provides the first comprehensive assessment of women’s roles in eight political parties.
The British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, joined Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s Representative Minister Haneen El Sayed, UN Women Representative Gielan El Messiri , Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon Gregory Galligan and Lebanese political leaders at a high-level conference to launch a landmark study on women’s political participation within political parties in Lebanon.
The study, conducted by UN Women Lebanon in partnership with the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), provides the first comprehensive assessment of women’s roles in eight political parties, examining their participation as members, candidates, and leaders. It also identifies key challenges and opportunities for advancing gender equality within party structures.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Cowell said:
The UK is proud of its partnership with UN Women to advance women’s representation in politics in Lebanon. Building on the success of female candidates during the last municipal elections, we hope to see further female representation in the results of the May 2026 parliamentary elections. This conference is an important step towards more inclusive political representation in Lebanon.
