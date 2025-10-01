UK supports launch of study on women’s political participation

The British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, joined Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s Representative Minister Haneen El Sayed, UN Women Representative Gielan El Messiri , Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon Gregory Galligan and Lebanese political leaders at a high-level conference to launch a landmark study on women’s political participation within political parties in Lebanon.

The study, conducted by UN Women Lebanon in partnership with the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), provides the first comprehensive assessment of women’s roles in eight political parties, examining their participation as members, candidates, and leaders. It also identifies key challenges and opportunities for advancing gender equality within party structures.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Cowell said: