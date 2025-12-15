UK supports South Africa’s low-carbon transition with new Climate Finance Accelerator

The UK-funded Climate Finance Accelerator South Africa has opened its fourth call for proposals, offering tailored support to low-carbon projects.

Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) South Africa, funded by the UK Government, has opened its fourth call for proposals. The programme supports the development and financing of low-carbon projects that contribute to South Africa’s transition to a net-zero economy.

Who can apply?

We are inviting applications from businesses and project developers with projects in:

energy

transport

waste management

water

sustainable agriculture

Projects must:

have completed a full feasibility study

require a minimum investment of USD $3 million

Application period

Applications are open from 10 December 2025 to 6 February 2026.

What support is available?

The CFA helps make climate projects more bankable and attractive to investors by providing tailored support. Selected businesses will benefit from group workshops and one-to-one guidance from financial, technical, and gender equality, disability and social inclusion experts, increasing their chances of securing funding.

Why this matters

The G20 Leaders’ Declaration from the November 2025 Johannesburg Summit explicitly supports efforts to mobilise public and private finance for just energy transitions in developing countries. This commitment was a key priority of the South African G20 Presidency, aiming to address the significant investment gaps in sustainable energy infrastructure, particularly in Africa. The CFA is a clear example of a programme that directly supports this commitment and contributes directly to the UK’s JETP pledge.

Since its launch, CFA South Africa has already facilitated close to $100 million in climate finance across its first three iterations. For details on past successes, visit the National Business Initiative (NBI) website.

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson, said:

I am delighted that CFA South Africa is now open for applications. This hugely successful programme has already supported some of the country’s most innovative low-carbon businesses, with over $100 million invested in CFA alumni. As part of the UK–South Africa partnership on climate change, including through the Just Energy Transition Partnership, the latest phase of the CFA is another demonstrable example of the UK’s continued commitment to support a fair and inclusive shift to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Kailas Nair, Chief Growth Officer, Plentify (CFA SA 2023 cohort), said:

The CFA team helped us refine our capital-raising strategy and facilitated introductions to key investors and stakeholders in the energy sector. We found the programme invaluable and would recommend it to other startups in South Africa.

Shameela Soobramoney, CEO, National Business Initiative said:

South Africa needs bold, investment-ready climate solutions, and the Climate Finance Accelerator remains one of the most effective platforms for helping low-carbon business strengthen their bankability. This new call for proposals is a chance to accelerate impact and secure the funding needed to scale. I encourage all eligible low-carbon project developers, especially those innovating in energy, water, transport, waste and sustainable agriculture, to apply. With the right support and investment, these projects can deliver real economic, social and climate gains for our country.

Mike Mulcahy, CEO of GreenCape said:

GreenCape is excited to see which companies and solutions emerge from this fourth iteration of CFA SA. The programme is a practical way to channel more investment into green tech companies that create jobs and growth. As CFA expands globally, sharing lessons across countries will make it even more effective.

Further information

Over the past three CFA SA iterations, 43 projects have received capacity-building support, including technical and financial training.

Direct engagement with local and international investors has led to investment decisions exceeding $100 million.

Watch: Previous CFA SA cohort

The Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) is a technical assistance programme funded by International Climate Finance (ICF), through the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). The CFA is implemented in ten countries (Colombia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand and Viet Nam) and is working to develop a sustainable pipeline of bankable, low carbon projects in each country. The CFA is part of the UK’s efforts to support climate action on a global scale, facilitating access to finance and helping governments achieve climate targets under the Paris Agreement. It is implemented in South Africa by the National Business Initiative (NBI) and GreenCape as the in-country partners, supported by PwC UK.

CFA LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/climate-finance-accelerator-cfa/

The National Business Initiative (NBI) is a voluntary coalition of companies, working towards a resilient and inclusive economy, building trust to enable implementation and enhancing the capacity of their stakeholders to participate in economic and social transformation. The NBI’s membership includes a significant proportion of the country’s leading listed companies, a number of the major state-owned enterprises and a variety of medium-sized firms. Since their inception in 1995, the NBI has made a distinct impact in the spheres of climate change, water, energy efficiency, local economic development, public sector capacity building, further education and training, public private partnerships and more recently in the social transformation sphere.

NBI LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-business-initiative/

GreenCape is a non-profit organisation that drives the widespread adoption of economically viable green economy solutions from South Africa. The team works with businesses, investors, academia and government to unlock the investment and employment potential of green technologies and services, and to support a transition to a resilient green economy. GreenCape’s vision is to create a thriving and prosperous Africa using green economy principles. Our aim is to be globally relevant in driving the uptake of green economy infrastructure solutions in the developing world context.

GreenCape LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/green-cape/