HM Treasury
|Printable version
UK suspends tax co-operation with Russia
The UK yesterday (Thursday 17 March) announced it is suspending the exchange and sharing of tax information with Russia and Belarus as part of continued efforts to inflict economic pain on President Putin’s regime.
- The UK has suspended all exchange of tax information with Russia and Belarus under the UK’s exchange of information agreements
- Move is among a number of measures being taken within the tax system to support Ukraine and inflict economic pain on Putin’s regime
- UK Government has already announced plans for families participating in the new Homes for Ukraine scheme to receive a £350-a-month tax-free payment and an easement on customs to make it easier to supply humanitarian aid to Ukraine
The UK exchanges tax information with Russia under the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters and Russia and Belarus under bilateral Double Tax Agreements.
This tax information is exchanged as part of global collaboration to address tax compliance risks, however, yesterday’s decision to suspend tax information exchange will ensure the UK is not supplying Putin’s regime with information that could lead to an increased tax benefit or yield for Russia.
The Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, yesterday said:
We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and want to do everything we can to support them.
As we look to put Vladimir Putin’s regime under decisive economic pressure, it would not be right to continue to exchange tax information with Russia and Belarus.
Along with the other economic measures we’ve already taken, this step will help starve Putin of the resources he needs to carry out his barbaric campaign of violence.
Suspending exchange of tax information, which will come into effect today, means that Russia will no longer receive information under any of the UK’s exchange of information agreements: Exchange of Information on Request, Common Reporting Standard or Country-by-country Reporting.
Yesterday’s suspensions are one of a number of tax measures being taken by HMRC and the Treasury to support Ukraine and inflict economic pain on Putin’s regime.
For example, within the last week, the UK Government has announced that the £350-a-month payment made to families taking part in the new Homes for Ukraine scheme will be tax free, as well as HM Treasury and HMRC’s decision to ease custom declarations on aid and donations going to the people of Ukraine, making it easier to supply humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
These new economic measures demonstrate how the UK’s tax system can be utilised as part of the UK-wide response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, assisting in both adding additional economic pressure to Putin’s war regime and in providing practical and sustained support to the people of Ukraine.
This comes on top of introducing a ban on exports to Russia of high-end luxury goods, imposing asset freezes and travel bans on leading oligarchs and members of the Russian Duma, as well as providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine totalling almost £400 million and defensive weapons, including more than 4,000 anti-tank missiles, and essential civilian supplies like generators and medicines.
Further information
- Find here the full Written Ministerial Statement on the UK suspension of exchange of tax information with Russia and Belarus
- The tax information system is a multilateral system that provides for collaboration on tax compliance risks via information exchange. The UK has therefore, alongside other international partners, shared tax information as part of the global effort to collaborate on tax compliance risks.
- The United Kingdom exchanges information with Russia under the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters and Russia and Belarus under bilateral Double Tax Agreements.
- Tax information is predominantly used to counter tax evasion and profit shifting, and for avoidance risk assessment purposes.
- Suspending exchange of tax information means that Russia will not receive information under any of the UK’s exchange of information agreements: Exchange of Information on Request (EoIR), Common Reporting Standard (CRS) or Country-by-country Reporting (CBCR).
- Belarus is not signed up to the CRS or CBCR, so only EoIR information is being suspended.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-suspends-tax-co-operation-with-russia
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Government scheme that protected millions of jobs with £38 billion of support lent to businesses closes today18/03/2022 14:43:00
The Chancellor has hailed the success of a Covid scheme that provided almost £38 billion of support to some of the UK’s biggest employers during the pandemic, protecting millions of jobs whilst making a return for the taxpayer, as it comes to an end today, 18 March.
UK announces new economic sanctions against Russia15/03/2022 13:12:00
The UK Government has today announced a ban on exports to Russia of high-end luxury goods, while also hitting hundreds of key products with new import tariffs.
Chancellor calls on firms to stop investing in Russia14/03/2022 11:20:00
The Chancellor has called on UK firms to “think very carefully” about any investments that would support the Putin regime, in the wake of his illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
UK to bring in further sanctions targeting provision of insurance03/03/2022 13:38:00
UK to bring in further sanctions targeted at the provision of insurance and reinsurance services for Russian companies.
Rishi Sunak calls on G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to go faster and further in support of Ukraine02/03/2022 13:38:00
During the first meeting of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under the German Presidency, Rishi Sunak called on the group to go “faster and further” in support of Ukraine.
Ambitious reforms to capital markets regulation and listings rules announced02/03/2022 09:38:00
Post Brexit reforms to regulation of wholesale capital markets and prospectus regime announced today (Tuesday 1 March).
UK Statement on Further Economic Sanctions Targeted at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation01/03/2022 15:20:00
The UK government yesterday announced its intention to take further restrictive economic measures in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, by targeting the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR).
UK government to assess whether Online Sales Tax could address tax imbalance reported by retail sector28/02/2022 15:20:00
The UK government recently (25 February 2022) published an early-stage consultation, exploring the arguments for and against an Online Sales Tax (OST).