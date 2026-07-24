Ministry of Defence
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UK takes command of multinational force for Ukraine
A senior British officer has today taken command of the multinational force which would deploy to Ukraine after hostilities end.
- Lieutenant General Tom Bateman takes command of the force which would deploy to Ukraine should hostilities end, taking over from his French predecessor.
- Comes as the Coalition of the Willing prepares exercises to rehearse the deployment of the force to Ukraine.
- Lieutenant General Bateman took over command from his French predecessor during a special handover ceremony at the operation headquarters in Paris.
A senior British officer has today taken command of the multinational force which would deploy to Ukraine after hostilities end.
At a ceremony in Paris today, Lieutenant General Tom Bateman took over command of the Multinational Force Ukraine (MNF-U) from his French counterpart.
The handover ceremony took place at the Force’s Operation HQ in Paris and it comes after the Prime Minister this week reaffirmed Britain’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and leadership with France of the Coalition of the Willing.
Last week, the UK, France, and other Coalition of the Willing leaders confirmed that the MNF-U will conduct exercises in the coming months to show the force’s ability to act once hostilities have ceased.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:
The frontline in Ukraine is the frontline for our freedom and democracy. Our commitment to supporting Ukraine - both in the fight now, and in preparation to secure the peace we want to see - remains steadfast and will not waver. We are proud to take command of this multinational force, which demonstrates the leading role we will continue to play in supporting our Ukrainian friends.
Lieutenant General Bateman is a distinguished officer who has already displayed military leadership on a national and international level. His command will help strengthen our efforts to support Ukraine’s future security.
In the event of peace, the MNF-U will help reassure Ukraine by enabling safer Ukrainian skies and seas and regenerating Ukrainian Land forces. As part of this, a headquarters would also be established in Kyiv.
Lieutenant General Tom Bateman’s military career spans over 30 years’, including as Commander of the Standing Joint Force Headquarters, a rapidly deployable headquarters for the UK Armed Forces, able to respond to crises and conflicts anywhere in the world. He has also served as Commander of the 1st Division of the British Army.
Lieutenant General Tom Bateman CBE said:
It is a privilege to assume command of the MNF‑U here at its Operational Headquarters in Paris. Building on the excellent work of my predecessor and his multinational team, we will continue to work closely with our Ukrainian and international partners to prepare a force that will help support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
At a time of continued Russian aggression against Ukraine, our work demonstrates the enduring commitment of participating nations to Ukraine’s long-term security, sovereignty and stability. I am honoured to work side by side with the new French Deputy Commander to provide continued British and French leadership to this important Multinational Force which has been declared ‘Ready to Operate’ at the recent Coalition of the Willing summit.
The handover is a planned rotation between the UK and France, as part of both nations’ joint leadership of the MNF-U.
The twin aims of the MNF-U are regeneration and reassurance. The force will strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine by providing training and replenishing equipment, putting troops in the best possible position to deter further Russian aggression.
MNF-U patrols in the skies and seas will give Ukraine the reassurance it needs to restore commercial air travel, rebuild a thriving economy and attract international investment.
Against a backdrop of continuing barbaric Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, Coalition of the Willing partners remain committed to ensuring that any future peace is durable, credible and underpinned by effective security arrangements.
The MNF-U will build on the results of the recent Coalition of the Willing leaders’ meeting which further strengthened the resolve of Ukraine’s partners to achieve a long-lasting peace that secures Ukraine’s future in the European family.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-takes-command-of-multinational-force-for-ukraine
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