UK targets Putin's inner circle with new sanctions

New British sanctions target high profile figures working in the Russian Government and supporters of Russian state-owned business.

UK sanctions several high-profile individuals with links to Putin’s inner circle in latest crackdown on the Kremlin.

Russia’s war machine further constrained by British sanctions, bolstering UK’s national security and delivering on the Plan for Change.

Foreign Secretary will also urge partners to act to smash illicit people-smuggling gangs driving irregular migration.

Nearly a year on from the death of Alexei Navalny, the UK has imposed new sanctions against people with links to Putin’s inner circle in a crackdown on the Kremlin.

Today’s sanctions target high-profile figures working in the Russian Government, including Pavel Fradkov, a Russian Defence Minister and Vladimir Selin, who heads up an arm of the Russian Ministry of Defence. They also target Artem Chaika, whose extractives company supports Russian state-owned business.

All three of these targets are also on the Navalny 50’ anti-corruption list. The UK is also sanctioning two entities linked to Russia’s nuclear energy giant Rosatom, which are supporting Russia’s military activity on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The measures come as the Foreign Secretary attends the Munich Security Conference where he will meet Yulia Navalnaya and reflect on Navalny’s enduring legacy.

The UK continues to stand with civil society and human rights defenders working tirelessly to build a better future for Russia despite immense personal risk.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

I am announcing further sanctions to keep up the pressure on Putin. Ukrainians are fighting for their country’s future and the principle of sovereignty across Europe at the frontline.” Nearly a year on from the death of Alexei Navalny, I am honoured to meet with Yulia Navalnaya and make clear our commitment to weaken Putin’s attempts to stifle political opposition and crack down on the Kremlin’s corrupt dealings globally. We are calling on our friends and allies to continue to step up in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

Last week, the Foreign Secretary visited Kyiv, pushing on with implementation of the 100 Year Partnership with Ukrainian friends. David Lammy will make the case to others in Munich that it is in the collective interests of Ukraine’s partners to stand by them.

The UK-US relationship remains the backbone of the security and prosperity for millions on both sides of the Atlantic, and David Lammy will meet representatives of the new administration to discuss closer working to boost both economies and make our people safer.

The Foreign Secretary will also discuss the situation in the Middle East with a wide range of leaders including Quint partners. He will urge for lasting peace as the current ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon hold, and phase two of the negotiations continues.

On Syria, the UK recently announced £3m for deliveries of Ukrainian grain and other food produce to Syria as part of our 100-year partnership. David Lammy will push for a peaceful future for Syria, centred around the interests of the Syrian people.

More Information

Today’s sanctions target 4 individuals and 2 entities including:

Vladimir Viktorovich SELIN, Head of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control (FSTEK), a federal service of the Russian government.

Pavel Mikhailovich FRADKOV, a Deputy Minister of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Artem Yuryevich CHAIKA, owner of First Non-Metallic Company Ural (PNK-Ural) which conducts business in the Russian extractives sector, and the son of Yuri Yakovlevich CHAIKA, a member of Russia’s Security Council.

Joint Stock Company Kirov Energomash Plant and Limited Liability Company Rosatom Additive Technologies, two subsidiaries of Russia’s state-owned civil nuclear energy company Rosastom. As well as operating in Russia’s energy sector both entities are operating in Russia’s defence sector.

We have also made a variation to the existing designation of Yuri Yakovlevich CHAIKA. He was previously designated in March 2022.

All individuals and entities in this package have been designated for the purposes of an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. All individuals in this package are also be subject to a travel ban. Several individuals have also been designated for the purposes of a transport ban.

The Navalny list is created by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, also known as FBK, a non-profit organisation established in 2011 by Alexei Navalny.

View the full UK Sanctions List and more information on UK sanctions relating to Russia.

