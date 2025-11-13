UK tests response to malicious use of hazardous substances

The UK tested its preparedness for a major CBRNE incident last week in a national exercise led by Eastern Region Counter Terrorism Policing and the MoD.

The UK’s preparedness for a large scale chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive (CBRNE) incident was tested last week through a major national exercise jointly delivered by Eastern Region Counter Terrorism Policing and the Ministry of Defence.

Taking place between 4 November and 7 November, up to 600 members of the emergency services, armed forces and partner agencies simulated a multi-agency response to a CBRNE incident in Papworth, Cambridgeshire. Participants responded to a complex, simulated CBRNE incident which involved material release and a number of improvised explosive devices (IED) to test joint working, emergency response and specialist response teams, including the Technical Response Force.

The exercise was highly successful, demonstrating excellent response capabilities from all agencies, and delivering on the government’s plan to improve resilience through the UK Resilience Action Plan.

The use of CBRNE materials in an attack remains significantly less likely than a conventional attack, however its malicious release remains a major threat to national security according to the National Risk Register. Such incidents could include the terrorist use of a chemical or biological weapon, an improvised explosive device, a hazardous materials release, or a large scale poisoning.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, yesterday said:

Joint training is vital to ensure that our policing partners, armed forces and emergency responders can work seamlessly together to protect the British public from a range of threats, including chemical, biological and radiological incidents. Their ongoing training and preparation ensures that when an incident happens, the UK can respond rapidly, effectively and with confidence.

Counter Terrorism Policing and the Ministry of Defence run a yearly CBRNE exercise to test this coordination in practice. The exercise brings together Render Safe, which refers to the specialist capability to neutralise and make safe CBRNE devices, alongside emergency services, and other multi-agency partners to strengthen readiness and interoperability.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Alistair Carns, yesterday said:

Our outstanding British armed forces bring deep expertise, demonstrating their critical role in defending the homeland. Exercises like this show how the military is integral to keeping Britain safe and secure at home.

Effective multi-agency cooperation is fundamental, underpinned by the Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (JESIP), to ensure a rapid, coordinated and proportionate response across government, emergency services, military responders and partner agencies.

The UK has a robust approach to preparing for such attacks including equipping and training first responders, investing in capabilities to analyse and attribute the use of CBRNE materials and in engaging with wider partners to enhance understanding of the risks. A range of specialist teams and capabilities stand ready to respond, focused on saving lives, managing hazards, supporting investigations, and driving recovery.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations, Jon Savell, yesterday said:

Our ability to respond to complex threats depends on the strength of our partnerships. The close working relationship between Counter Terrorism Policing, local policing and our partner agencies is not just about systems and procedures, it’s about trust, communication and a shared purpose. Exercises like this ensure we continue to build that collaboration, so we can respond swiftly and effectively when it matters most to keep the public safe.

Routine but critical exercises like this ensure the UK’s emergency response remains tested, coordinated and ready to be deployed, building resilience and preparedness needed to keep the public safe.