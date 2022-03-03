HM Treasury
|Printable version
UK to bring in further sanctions targeting provision of insurance
UK to bring in further sanctions targeted at the provision of insurance and reinsurance services for Russian companies.
- Russian companies in aviation and space industry prevented from access to UK insurance sector
- Measure will severely limit access to the global insurance and reinsurance market
Russian companies in the aviation or space industry will be prevented from making use of UK-based insurance or reinsurance services directly or indirectly, the UK Government has announced today, in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
These further economic sanctions will limit the benefits Russian entities receive from their access to the global insurance and reinsurance market.
Through Lloyd’s and the London Market, the UK is a world leader in these sectors of the global insurance market. In taking such action, the UK is demonstrating its commitment to apply severe economic sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The UK Government will bring in legislation to prohibit UK based insurance and reinsurance providers from undertaking financial transactions connected with a Russian entity or for use in Russia. Further details of the legislation will be available in due course. Coupled with similar actions by the EU, this move further isolates Russia’s economy from the international financial system.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-to-bring-in-further-sanctions-targeting-provision-of-insurance
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Rishi Sunak calls on G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to go faster and further in support of Ukraine02/03/2022 13:38:00
During the first meeting of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under the German Presidency, Rishi Sunak called on the group to go “faster and further” in support of Ukraine.
Ambitious reforms to capital markets regulation and listings rules announced02/03/2022 09:38:00
Post Brexit reforms to regulation of wholesale capital markets and prospectus regime announced today (Tuesday 1 March).
UK Statement on Further Economic Sanctions Targeted at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation01/03/2022 15:20:00
The UK government yesterday announced its intention to take further restrictive economic measures in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, by targeting the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR).
UK government to assess whether Online Sales Tax could address tax imbalance reported by retail sector28/02/2022 15:20:00
The UK government recently (25 February 2022) published an early-stage consultation, exploring the arguments for and against an Online Sales Tax (OST).
Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Mais Lecture 202225/02/2022 13:43:00
On 24 February 2022, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave the annual Mais lecture at Bayes Business School.
Chancellor to call for ‘new culture of enterprise’ as he sets out his vision for UK prosperity24/02/2022 15:20:00
Delivering a low tax, higher growth economy is set to form the cornerstone for the Chancellor’s economic vision when he delivers the Mais lecture tomorrow (24 February).
Business roundtable on Russian sanctions: 23 February 202224/02/2022 13:22:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a roundtable at Downing Street to discuss limiting Russian access to UK financial services.
Speech by John Glen MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, to the Association of British Insurers Annual Dinner22/02/2022 13:43:00
Speech given yesterday by John Glen MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, to the Association of British Insurers Annual Dinner.