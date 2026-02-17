UK to champion how AI can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs and improve public services at AI Impact Summit in India

UK and international partners to redouble efforts for AI to transform public services, create jobs and drive renewal for people worldwide at AI Impact Summit.

UK and international partners to redouble efforts for AI to transform public services, create jobs and drive renewal for people worldwide, as talks get underway at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Talks build on the Bletchley, Seoul, and Paris AI summits – focusing AI’s impact on citizens, growth and sustainability

Deputy PM and AI Minister lead UK delegation with a range of planned engagements and moves to support global AI innovation

The UK will use the AI Impact Summit in India this week to champion how AI can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs, improve public services and deliver benefits for people across the globe.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, the UK delegation begins a week of discussions focused on how AI can improve everyday life– not just in advanced economies but in every corner of the world.

They will make the case that AI is the engine of renewal – helping doctors diagnose faster, teachers personalise learning, councils deliver services in minutes, and businesses create the next generation of good jobs.

The Summit follows the momentum of the Bletchley, Seoul and Paris AI summits, where the UK has consistently shaped the global agenda. At home Britain is powering ahead – deepening partnerships with leading tech firms, working with international governments and delivering on the AI Opportunities Action Plan to unlock jobs and investment.

Since taking office in the summer of 2024, the government has attracted more than £100 billion worth of private investment alone into the UK’s AI sector – highlighting the huge appetite from global backers to support British AI expertise.

The UK and India are natural tech partners, with major Indian tech companies like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro already expanding in the UK. Their backing follows hot on the heels of the PM’s visit to Mumbai in October, where a combined £1.3 billion of investments was pumped into the UK by Indian firms.

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy yesterday said:

The UK is leading the way on AI innovations and expertise. We are rightly a magnet for investment and talent from across the globe. This Summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all. We are turning ambition into action to deliver UK jobs, growth and prosperity. The business leaders joining us in India will build concrete partnerships and secure investment that delivers opportunity for working people in the UK, India and across the globe.

UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan yesterday said:

AI is the defining technology of our generation – and we’re determined to make sure it delivers for everyone. It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard working communities a fresh start – and that’s exactly the message we’re taking to the summit. It is central to our plans for delivering national renewal but its benefits can’t and shouldn’t be reserved by the few. That’s why the UK is leading from front, pushing a global vision for AI that helps people everywhere to learn more, earn more, and shape the future on their terms.

On the agenda this week, The Deputy Prime Minister is expected to speak on a high‑level panel on Friday about unlocking opportunity through global languages. He will announce new UK support for an African Language Hub, enabling AI to work in 40 African languages – making the technology more inclusive and accessible for millions.

This is 1 of 3 new initiatives being announced as part of the £58 million AI for Development (AI4D) programme to ensure that developing countries benefit fully from the AI revolution:

Asian AI4D Observatory – supporting responsible AI innovation and governance across South and Southeast Asia.

AI4D Compute Hub at the University of Cape Town – giving African innovators the compute power they need to turn ideas into impact.

Ahead of the Summit, Minister Narayan will also travel across India to see how our 2 countries are working together to reap the benefits of breakthrough tech – including at Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi, which holds India’s record for most unicorn startups produced, as well as travel to Bengaluru, often described as India’s Silicon Valley.

In New Delhi, the Deputy Prime Minister will explore new British and Indian innovations changing the world in AI and take part in a session looking at how AI can drive inclusive social empowerment and tackle inequality.

Collaboration with India is critical to the UK’s ambitions in science and technology. The UK and India are investing tens of millions in cutting edge research – from better batteries and next generation telecoms for rural communities, to genomic medicine that could tackle rare diseases.

India is also a vitally important market for British businesses generally – with UK firms generating more than £47.5 billion in revenue from their business in India.

The Prime Minister joined PM Modi last year to unveil Vision 2035, a shared ambition for how the UK and India partner together to unlock the huge potential of this partnership. Unlocking new opportunities for growth across both economies, driving innovation, and shaping the technologies of tomorrow together are key pillars of that commitment.

Notes to Editors

Overall, the UK has contributed £58 million to the AI for Development programme, launched alongside partners at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in 2023.

Projects being awarded UK support through the AI for Development (AI4D) programme, in partnership with Canada

Asia AI4D Observatory

This will support responsible AI innovation and governance across South and South East Asia – helping innovators and people in India, and right across the continent. This is work that will encourage AI adoption in Asia that aligns with development goals, protects people’s rights, and safeguards marginalised groups.

Masakhane African Languages Hub

Aiming to make AI accessible 40 African languages – benefitting up to 700 million people.

AI4D Compute Hub

To be based at the University of Cape Town and in partnership with Canada, UK investment will help build a new AI4D Compute Hub to democratise access to computing for innovators in Africa. The Hub will help Africa’s innovators access the compute infrastructure they need to bring their ideas to life.

