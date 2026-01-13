Ministry of Defence
UK to develop new deep strike ballistic missile for Ukraine
The UK will develop new tactical ballistic missiles that boost Ukraine’s firepower to defend itself from Putin’s war machine.
- New ballistic missile could carry a 200kg warhead over a range of more than 500 kilometres.
- Missile will provide Ukraine a long range-punch to counter Russian aggression
- Project aims to boost UK defence industry, supporting innovation and growth while stepping up support for Ukraine into 2026.
Under Project Nightfall, the UK has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometres and designed to operate in high-threat battlefields with heavy electromagnetic interference.
Nightfall missiles will be capable of being launched from a range of vehicles, firing multiple missiles in quick succession and withdrawing within minutes – allowing Ukrainian forces to hit key military targets before Russian forces can respond.
With a 200kg conventional high explosive warhead, high precision production rate of 10 systems per month and a maximum price of £800,000 per missile, NIGHTFALL is intended to provide Ukraine with a powerful, cost-effective long-range strike option, with minimal foreign export controls.
The Nightfall project builds on the UK’s ironclad commitment to Ukraine, particularly to its long range capabilities, through the gifting of thousands of deep strike one-way attack drones.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP recently said:
The attacks overnight on Thursday just go to show how Putin thinks he can act with impunity, targeting civilian areas with advanced weaponry.
Instead of seriously negotiating a peace, he’s seriously escalating his illegal war.
We were close enough to hear the air raid sirens around Lviv on our journey to Kyiv, it was a serious moment and a stark reminder of the barrage of drones and missiles hitting Ukrainians in sub-zero conditions.
We won’t stand for this, which is why we are determined to put leading edge weapons into the hands of Ukrainians as they fight back.
Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP recently said:
A secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine. These new long-range British missiles will keep Ukraine in the fight and give Putin another thing to worry about.
In 2026, we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Providing equipment to keep them in the fight today, whilst working to secure the peace tomorrow.
The project aims for three industry teams to each be awarded a £9 million development contract to design, develop and deliver their first three missiles within 12 months for test firings.
Nightfall is a project focused on rapid prototyping, spiral development, resilience to electronic warfare, and the ability to scale manufacturing quickly, particularly in the UK.
Whilst aimed at supporting Ukraine, Nightfall will also inform future UK Armed Forces’ long range strike projects.
The detailed Nightfall requirements were shared with Industry Partners on the 19 December 2025 that had signed the required confidentiality and security arrangements. The deadline to receive Nightfall development proposals is the 9th February 2026, with development contract(s) aimed to be awarded in March 2026.
