UK to drive international cooperation on irregular migration as host of Western Balkans Summit

The UK will host leaders of the 6 Western Balkans countries and other European leaders later this year for a crucial international summit to support stability, security and economic co-operation in the region.

It will also focus on how to work together to combat the region being used as a transit route for irregular migration, with the government focussed on using every tool at its disposal to control the UK’s borders.

Known formally as the ‘Berlin Process’, the summit will strengthen cooperation with European partners to help deliver on the UK government’s strategy to strengthen borders, smash the gangs, and get those with no right to be here returned to their countries.

As one of the UK’s most experienced diplomats, Dame Karen Pierce DCMG has been appointed the UK Special Envoy to the Western Balkans, charged with driving forward the UK’s strategic objectives across the region, including preparations for the summit.

The summit comes as the UK develops a world first sanctions regime to snare people smugglers upstream.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

The Western Balkans is of long-standing importance to the UK, and our partnerships in the region are central to our efforts to tackle irregular migration and bear down on the evil trade in human lives. Hosting the Berlin Process in the UK demonstrates our commitment to European Security, and to delivering on the government’s Plan for Change. With her experience and expertise, Dame Karen Pierce is the ideal person to drive this important work forward. I would like to thank Lord Peach for his personal dedication and service in advancing UK interests in the Western Balkans over the past 3 years.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum Angela Eagle said:

Co-operation is key if we want to stop people making dangerous journeys to the UK. Which is why, through the Border Security Command, we are rebuilding strong relationships across Europe and beyond to address the common challenge of irregular migration and secure our borders. This government has already agreed new deals to increase operational co-operation on organised immigration crime with countries including North Macedonia, Serbia, and Kosovo. Our international work, alongside a stronger immigration enforcement approach being taken in the UK, will ensure we are breaking the business model of the people-smuggling gangs at every level.

The UK’s hosting of the summit in partnership with Germany underlines this government’s commitment to resetting its relationships with Europe, and the latest step in the government’s strategy to build enduring partnerships to bear down on criminal groups facilitating irregular migration. The announcement follows the Prime Minister hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the weekend.

Last month, the Foreign Secretary visited Tunisia to boost support for projects to tackle the drivers of small boat arrivals in Europe and the UK. In January, the UK also announced plans for the world’s first sanctions regime to take down people smuggling rings and starve them of illicit finance fuelling their operations.

With 3 NATO allies present in the region, the Western Balkans is of critical importance for UK and European security. The risk of instability increasing: regional tensions are aided by malign Russian influence and there is an urgent need to crack down on criminal gangs who have made the region into a major transit route for irregular migration across Europe.

The UK’s Special Envoy will also contribute to wider missions of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change, including working to disrupt organised crime groups to make Britain’s streets safer and promote opportunities for British businesses to deliver economic growth.

Before serving as British Ambassador to the United States, Dame Karen Pierce was the UK’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York – the first female officer to hold each position. She will take up her new position in the spring, taking over from Air Chief Marshal The Lord Peach KG GBE KCB DL.

