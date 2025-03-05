Home Office
|Printable version
UK to extend electronic travel to European visitors
Europeans can now apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to travel to the UK and will need one from 2 April 2025.
The UK government is taking the last major step in the rollout of Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for the millions of visitors who pass through the UK border every year. From today, eligible Europeans can apply for an ETA and will need one to travel to the UK from Wednesday 2 April 2025.
This expansion follows the successful rollout of ETAs to all eligible non-European nationals last year, which includes visitors from the USA, Canada and Australia who now need an ETA to travel. Almost 1.1 million visitors have been issued with ETAs and will benefit from smoother, easier travel to the UK for short trips in the future.
ETAs will strengthen the immigration system’s security and keep our country safe by screening people before they set foot in the UK.
Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra, said:
Securing our borders is a foundation of the UK government’s Plan for Change and by digitising the immigration system we are paving the way for a contactless UK border, ensuring visitors enjoy a seamless travel experience in the future.
Expanding ETA worldwide cements our commitment to enhance security through technology and innovation.
Applying for an ETA is quick and simple through the UK ETA app and, with the vast majority of applicants currently receiving a decision automatically in minutes, spontaneous trips to the UK should still be possible. Prospective visitors can also apply on GOV.UK if they do not have access to a smartphone.
Applicants provide their biographic and biometric details and answer questions on suitability and criminality. Once an applicant has successfully applied, their ETA is digitally linked to their passport.
While most applications are approved quickly, it is still recommended to allow up to 3 working days to account for the small number of cases that require additional review.
An ETA currently costs £10 and allows multiple visits to the UK of up to 6 months over a 2-year period, or until the holder’s passport expires - whichever is sooner. An ETA is not a visa, it is a digital permission to travel.
The UK government continues to work closely with the travel industry, including major airline, maritime and rail carriers, to ensure the smooth implementation of our new digital requirements.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-to-extend-electronic-travel-to-european-visitors
Latest News from
Home Office
UK expands campaign to stop migrant smugglers and their lies04/03/2025 15:20:00
Digital advertising launches today in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to warn prospective migrants about people smugglers' lies.
Foreign criminals to be deported quicker03/03/2025 15:22:00
Foreign national offenders (FNOs) will be deported quicker thanks to a new £5 million government investment in prisons across England and Wales.
Young people urged to ‘Think Fraud’ over rent offers03/03/2025 14:15:00
New data shows 18 to 39 year olds account for almost 3 quarters of rental fraud reports as phase 2 of nationwide ‘Stop! Think Fraud’ campaign launches.
New UK-French action to go after smuggler gangs03/03/2025 10:15:00
UK and French Interior Minister launch new police and enforcement plans including state of the art surveillance technology to disrupt smuggling gangs in France.
New powers for police to tackle neighbourhood crime28/02/2025 16:10:00
In one of the biggest legislative updates to policing for decades, a package of new laws will tackle antisocial behaviour, shop theft and street crime.
Millions have now taken action to access their eVisa28/02/2025 15:15:15
Published statistics show millions have accessed their eVisa, as an extension to the period expired immigration documents can be used for travel is confirmed.
Kremlin-linked elites face exclusion from UK25/02/2025 15:20:00
Elites with known links to the Kremlin may be subject to exclusion from the UK in show of steadfast support for Ukraine on 3 year anniversary of invasion.
Vehicle theft equipment to be banned under new government law25/02/2025 11:10:00
Possession or distribution of electronic devices used to commit vehicle theft will be banned, carrying a maximum sentence of 5 years.