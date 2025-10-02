UK to fund lifesaving assistance to over 500,000 Rohingya refugees

The UK will provide food, shelter, clean water, and other life-saving services to half a million Rohingya refugees displaced from Myanmar by conflict and persecution

The UK will provide food, shelter, clean water, and other life-saving services to half a million Rohingya refugees displaced from Myanmar by conflict and persecution, the Foreign Secretary recently (30 September 2025) announced.

It will also provide sexual and reproductive health services to 175,000 women and girls and support survivors of sexual, physical and mental harm.

The announcement comes ahead of the UN convening a high-level conference on the plight of the Rohingya and other minority groups in Myanmar on Tuesday.

The £27 million aid package will be delivered through established partners on the ground, ensuring that it reaches those who need it most.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper recently said:

This new UK aid will deliver essential food, shelter, clean water, and other life-saving services to half a million Rohingya people in Bangladesh and also help support Bangladeshi host communities. The UK will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those displaced by violence have the support, protection, dignity, and opportunities they deserve.

This renewed commitment to Rohingya refugees underscores the UK’s leadership in global humanitarian response and its focus on building global security and economic recovery – in line with the Government’s Plan for Change to respond to global challenges with purpose.

The UK continues to call for sustained international coordination to address the root causes of displacement and vulnerability. That includes supporting full, unhindered humanitarian access so crucial supplies can reach those living in the increasingly desperate humanitarian situation in Rakhine State in Myanmar.

It also continues to help create a sustainable future for the Rohingya people, including by working with key actors on both sides of the border.

The UK is a leading long-term contributor to the Rohingya response in Bangladesh.

With this additional funding, it has now provided over £447 million since 2017, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those displaced by violence receive the protection, dignity, and opportunities they deserve.

The UK is working with the Bangladesh authorities to promote stability and hope for the Rohingya community. The UK’s historic partnership with Bangladesh is a highly valued relationship, cemented by our diaspora, cultural, Commonwealth, climate, development, trade and economic links.

