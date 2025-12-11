UK training helps Pakistani border force catch criminals and prevent human trafficking

Combatting people smuggling was the focus of Development Minister Baroness Jenny Chapman’s visit to Pakistan this week.

UK development Minister visits Pakistan to re-enforce joint work on migration and sustainable growth efforts.

New projects to boost growth and support UK education sector, as trade with Pakistan passes £5 billion, with 200 British companies now operating in Pakistan.

Partnership to deliver mutual benefits for UK and Pakistan through climate development investments.

During a three-day visit to Pakistan, which included high-level meetings focused on joint security, migration, sustainable growth priorities, the Minister saw how UK training is helping immigration officials from both countries to better combat human trafficking. This training is delivered as part of a wider UK funded programme to tackle illegal migration and serious organised crime from Pakistan that has a direct impact in the UK, protecting communities and keeping our streets safe.

The project, which is being delivered by Home Office International Operations, is designed to identify safeguarding opportunities and support early intervention of criminals at Pakistan’s borders to disrupt journeys and detect abuse. By giving front line officers expertise in spotting potentially vulnerable people and illegal activity early, this enables them to protect innocent victims and apprehend those trying to escape justice by making their way to other countries, including the UK. She also heard from the enforcement officers about UK provided state of the art security scanners, helping to disrupt the movement of illegal and dangerous items across the region.

Baroness Chapman also used the visit to announce a new partnership with Pakistan that will see British expertise used to help boost development projects in Pakistan, and it comes as part of an ongoing effort by the Government to go from development donor to investor, supporting countries overseas to use their own resources to maximum effect, while boosting growth at home in the UK.

The recent devastating floods in Pakistan demonstrated the dangerous effects of climate change, destroying homes, damaging the economy and driving the displacement of communities. The UK is Pakistan’s third largest trading partner, so this has a direct effect on the British economy.

Minister for Development, Baroness Chapman, said:

The UK and Pakistan are working together to stop criminals in their tracks, ensuring they face justice for their actions, rather than making their way to our shores. For too long exploiting borders has been used by those flouting the law to avoid prosecution. Equipped with UK training and intel sharing, Pakistani border officials can now better spot and detain people at the border, as part of a region-wide effort to crack down on human trafficking and illegal activity. Pakistan is also a country suffering the devastating consequences of climate change, with extreme flooding putting lives at risk, stifling economic growth, and damaging key infrastructure. British expertise will help Pakistan strengthen its adaptation to climate change, its resilience to extreme weather events, and the speed of its response and recovery when crises occur. With over 1.6 million British people of Pakistani descent, our partnership is based on a genuine mutual fondness and respect. Together we’re delivering prosperity to both our countries, strengthening ties on education and trade, while fighting the root causes of illegal migration and climate change.

The Government remains committed to utilising every tool at our disposal to meet the challenge of illegal migration as part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change. Discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, covered joint efforts in this space, as well as collaboration to boost growth and tackle climate change.

The new partnership is designed to utilise the UK’s considerable development experience to tackle the root causes of climate change, and help Pakistan invest wisely in its own climate resilience. This in turn provides the conditions needed to support trade with the UK, address the drivers of illegal migration, while supporting vulnerable communities at the forefront of the climate change threat.

During the visit, Baroness Chapman launched the next phase of an education agreement with Pakistan. The agreement is expected to deliver greater investment in the British education sector, promoting UK university courses to Pakistani students, giving them the chance to build skills at a British university, without leaving Pakistan.

Background: