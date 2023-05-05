Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK unlocks funding for operation to avert major oil spill from Red Sea tanker
The UK and the Netherlands, in partnership with the UN, co-hosted a fundraising event which now enables the UN to start the operation to prevent a major oil spill from the FSO Safer oil tanker.
A conference of nations, companies and international organisations co-hosted virtually by the UK and the Netherlands has raised vital funds to enable the UN to carry out the operation to prevent a major oil spill off the coast of Yemen.
Unmaintained since 2015, an explosion or leak from the tanker could occur at any moment, spilling over one million barrels of oil into the Red Sea. Such a spill would cost an estimated £16 billion to clean up, devastate marine life, exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, and hinder an estimated 10 per cent of global trade costing billions more every day.
The conference raised over £6 million. This followed £80 million already pledged by over 20 other countries and a range of private sector donors. With this boost in funds, the United Nations can now start the operation to transfer the oil onto a replacement vessel and resolve the immediate threat.
Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell announced an additional £2.5 million from the UK bringing our total commitment to £8 million.
FCDO Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said:
This conference has made vital progress towards avoiding an environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe on a massive scale.
The Safer tanker is at real risk of leaking. I am proud of the UK’s leadership on this crisis and we now look to the UN to begin the emergency operation as soon as possible.
Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher said:
The international community has a unique opportunity to stave off disaster. Let’s demonstrate our commitment to protecting people and the planet.
We call on the rest of the international community and the private sector to work together to secure the remaining funding necessary to fully cover the costs incurred by the UN and provide a long-term solution for the tanker.
