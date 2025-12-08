UK unveils new undersea warfare technology to counter threat from Russia

Atlantic Bastion will combine autonomous vessels and AI with warships and aircraft to create a highly advanced hybrid force to protect undersea cables and pipelines.

Huge appetite from industry to deliver hi-tech capabilities to protect North Atlantic from Russian submarines create defence jobs in Britain.

Follows increase in Russian underwater activity, including spy ship Yantar exposed by Defence Secretary in recent weeks.

First Sea Lord prepares to set out his vision for the future of the Royal Navy at the International Sea Power Conference today.

Britain will be more secure from Russian undersea threats in the North Atlantic through a transformation of the Royal Navy and its submarine-hunting capabilities.

Defence Secretary John Healey visited HM Naval Base Portsmouth to unveil early work on the groundbreaking Atlantic Bastion programme, with millions of pounds invested this year in development and testing of innovative anti-submarine sensor technology.

The development of Atlantic Bastion will be set out for the first time today as the Government delivers on the vision of the Strategic Defence Review. Atlantic Bastion places the UK at the forefront of a technological revolution in naval warfare, combining the latest autonomous surface and underwater vessels and cutting-edge digital infrastructure with world-class warships and patrol aircraft.

The world-leading programme is in direct response to a resurgence in Russian submarine and underwater activity, including the activities of Russian spy ship Yantar around UK waters, recently exposed by the Defence Secretary. UK Defence Intelligence has identified that Putin is currently modernising his fleet to target critical undersea cables and pipelines.

Atlantic Bastion will create an advanced hybrid naval force to defend the UK and NATO allies against evolving threats. It will enable the UK to find, track and, if required, act against adversaries with unprecedented effectiveness across vast areas of ocean.

There has been huge appetite from industry, with combined MOD/industry seedcorn investment of £14 million already committed this year to testing and development. 26 firms from the UK and Europe have submitted proposals to develop anti-submarine sensor technology, and 20 companies from big primes to tech SMEs are already showcasing technology demonstrators, with public investment matched by private investment so far at a 4:1 ratio.

The next phase of the development and testing over the coming weeks will see successful companies take forward development work from concept to frontline - with capabilities due to be deployed in the water next year, and further investment to accelerate and expand the programme to follow next year.

This rapid development and testing highlights the UK defence industry’s readiness to support the Government’s Hybrid Navy proposal.

With Atlantic Bastion, the Government is rapidly delivering a key commitment of the Strategic Defence Review and demonstrating UK leadership in transforming NATO capabilities.

The launch of Atlantic Bastion comes as First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins is expected to set out his vision for the future of the Royal Navy at the International Sea Power Conference in London today.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

People should be in no doubt of the new threats facing the UK and our allies under the sea, where adversaries are targeting infrastructure that is so critical to our way of life. This new era of threat demands a new era for defence, and we must rapidly innovate at a wartime pace to maintain the battlefield edge as we deliver on the Strategic Defence Review. Our pioneering Atlantic Bastion programme is a blueprint for the future of the Royal Navy. It combines the latest autonomous and AI technologies with world-class warships and aircraft to create a highly advanced hybrid fighting force to detect, deter and defeat those who threaten us.

Speaking at the International Sea Power Conference today, General Sir Gwyn will hail the launch of Atlantic Bastion as a pioneering new era of maritime warfare that blends the skill and expertise of highly trained crews with autonomous platforms and artificial intelligence.

General Sir Gwyn will say the programme continues the proud tradition of British maritime innovation, positioning Britain as the global leader in autonomous naval warfare whilst building on the UK’s world-leading anti-submarine warfare heritage.

First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins is expected to say:

We are a Navy that thrives when it is allowed to adapt. To evolve. We have never stood still - because the threats never do. The SDR identified the maritime domain as increasingly vulnerable – and that maritime security is a strategic imperative for the UK. It is time to act. This begins with Atlantic Bastion - our bold new approach to secure the underwater battlespace against a modernising Russia. Our commitment to Alliance. And it is happening now. A revolutionary underwater network is taking shape - from the Mid-Atlantic Ridge to the Norwegian Sea. More autonomous, more resilient, more lethal – and British built. We’ve already made rapid and significant progress with delivering Atlantic Bastion. A force that keeps us secure at home and strong abroad.

Atlantic Bastion will see ships, submarines, aircraft and unmanned vessels connected through AI-powered acoustic detection technology and integrated into a digital targeting web – a pioneering network of weapons systems that allow battlefield decisions for targeting enemy threats to be made and executed faster.

Atlantic Bastion shows how the UK is pioneering transformation to hybrid navies, a sector worth £350 billion globally – which could create thousands of skilled British jobs, demonstrating defence as an engine for economic growth.

The programme represents a truly integrated, multi-domain approach, combining Royal Navy and Royal Air Force assets, Strategic Command digital infrastructure and commercial partners to create a networked system spanning air surface, underwater.

Dr Rich Drake, Managing Director of Anduril UK said:

The government has called upon industry to create the modern warfighter. We have designed Seabed Sentry in the UK in partnership with other British companies to deliver for our Armed Forces and protect allied waters from increasingly hostile actors. We are investing in British talent, in British technology and in Britain’s tomorrow. Anduril UK stands ready to defend British interests.

Scott Jamieson, Managing Director of BAE Systems Defence Solutions, said:

Autonomy represents a transformative opportunity to redefine how operations are conducted above and below the waves. That is exactly why we developed Herne, the UK’s first autonomous extra large submarine for military use and its fully autonomous military control system, Nautomate. They deliver enhanced tactical flexibility, enable data-driven mission decisions and scale operations in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Amelia Gould, General Manager Maritime at Helsing said: