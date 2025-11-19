UK urges major increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza as UN Security Council votes to implement 20 point peace plan

The UN Security Council has voted to agree a US-drafted resolution to implement the 20 point peace plan for Gaza.

The UN Security Council has voted to agree a US-drafted resolution supported by Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and other Arab states to implement the 20 point peace plan for Gaza

The UK voted for the resolution which provides a mandate for the International Stabilisation Force and requires increased humanitarian aid for Gaza.

UK continues to work tirelessly for a just and lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, based on a two state solution.

The UK has voted in favour of a US-led UN Security Council Resolution, as a critical means of implementing the Peace Plan for Palestinians, Israelis, and the region – turning the page on two devastating years of conflict, towards a lasting peace.

The resolution, passed by the Council on 17 November, builds on the momentum from Sharm El Sheikh for President Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, as well as the diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Türkiye and Egypt. It provides a mandate for the International Stabilisation Force and has the support of the Arab and Islamic countries, which has been welcomed by the Palestinian Authority.

The resolution also underscores the importance of humanitarian aid being surged into Gaza and sets out transitional arrangements leading to the Palestinian Authority taking over governance of Gaza in future.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:

The international community came together to support the ceasefire agreement for Gaza, now we need to work together to take forward the 20 point plan and to turn it into a just and lasting peace. This important UN Security Council Resolution had broad support, including from the Arab and Islamic states in the region, and it provides the UN mandate needed for the International Stabilisation Force to help implement President Trump’s plan. It also emphasises the importance of increased humanitarian aid that is still desperately needed in Gaza. We must now have urgent action to open all the crossings, lift restrictions and flood Gaza with aid. And we must keep up progress for a two-state solution with peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians side by side.

In explaining the vote in New York, Charge D’Affairs James Kariuki emphasised the UK will continue working to build on this momentum so an International Stabilisation Force can be deployed quickly, support the ceasefire and avoid a vacuum being left which Hamas can exploit. He reiterated the importance of implementing the transitional arrangements set out in the resolution in accordance with international law, with respect to Palestinian sovereignty and self-determination, strengthened unity of Gaza and the West Bank, and empowered Palestinian institutions which enable a reformed Palestinian Authority to resume governance in Gaza.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains desperate and the government will continue to push for a surge in aid and for all crossings to be opened. The UK will continue to support the Palestinian Authority to take forward its vital reform agenda.

