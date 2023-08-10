Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK, US and Canada sanction Lebanon's former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and close associates
The UK, US and Canada have sanctioned Lebanon's former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and his close associates involved in corruption.
- The UK sanctions the former Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, and three associates, for diverting over $300m of the Bank’s funds for personal gain.
- The sanctions against Riad Salameh and his close associates, including his brother, are coordinated with the US and Canada.
- The UK’s Minister for the Middle East Lord Ahmad calls on Lebanon’s leaders to urgently bring about real reform and fight corruption at the top to set Lebanon on the path to economic recovery.
Today, the UK, US and Canada have announced coordinated sanctions against Riad Salameh, Lebanon’s former Central Bank governor, and three of his close associates, for their role in the diversion of over $300m from the Bank.
Riad Salameh’s actions benefited himself and his close associates at the expense of the Lebanese people. His brother Raja Salameh, former assistant Marianne Hoayek and former partner Anna Kosakova financially benefited from this corruption, lining their pockets with money belonging to the Lebanese people. All four individuals have been handed travel bans and asset freezes.
The UK has coordinated these sanctions with our key partners the US and Canada. This demonstrates the UK’s commitment to combat corruption in Lebanon.
Minister of State for the Middle East, Lord Ahmad said:
Riad Salameh and his close associates have stolen from people of Lebanon and deprived them of resources crucial to its economic and social stability.
The UK is dedicated to fighting for justice and accountability for Lebanon and the Lebanese people. The only way to put Lebanon on the path to much-needed economic recovery is for its leaders to stamp out corruption and implement real reforms.
Corruption and a lack of reform have led to a devastating economic crisis in Lebanon - cited by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history. This has plunged over 80% of the population into poverty. Lebanon ranks 154 out of 180 on the Transparency International Global Corruption Perception Index.
This is the first time the UK government has used the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime against individuals involved in corruption in Lebanon. Since its introduction in April 2021, the UK has introduced sanctions against 39 individuals and entities under this regime globally to combat corruption across the world.
Further information:
- These designations do not apply to the Central Bank of Lebanon as an institution or UK correspondent banking relationships.
- According to allegations in a Swiss investigation, since at least April 2021 Riad Salameh as the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon and his brother Raja Salameh ‘organised embezzlement operations’ in the Central Bank of Lebanon ‘exceeding $300m’.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-us-and-canada-sanction-lebanons-former-central-bank-governor-riad-salameh-and-close-associates
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Experts to lead AI Safety Summit preparations as new funding announced to modernise healthcare10/08/2023 12:14:00
Two leading experts appointed to spearhead preparations for UK to host AI Safety Summit as £13 million unveiled to revolutionise healthcare research.
UK’s £38 million aid making a difference in Nigeria – Foreign Secretary James Cleverly04/08/2023 10:10:00
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that over £38 million of UK humanitarian assistance has saved lives of conflict-affected people in North-East Nigeria.
UK government launches climate programme in Nigeria to reach 4 million people04/08/2023 09:10:00
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a £55 million Propcom+ contract and £2.89 million grant, which aims to support the transformation of Nigeria’s rural economy.
UK announces new support for vulnerable Yemeni women and children31/07/2023 11:10:00
The Foreign Secretary has announced new healthcare support to vulnerable Yemeni women and children.
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2023: Joint Statement to the OSCE28/07/2023 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland yesterday delivered a joint statement on behalf of six participating States to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
UK sanctions Wagner Group leaders and front companies responsible for violence and instability across Africa20/07/2023 17:25:00
13 new UK sanctions announced targeting individuals and businesses linked to the actions of Wagner Group in Africa.
Foreign Secretary to call for international cooperation to manage the global implications of Artificial Intelligence18/07/2023 16:25:00
Foreign Secretary to chair first ever UN Security Council (UNSC) session on AI.
G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement: On the launch of an ICBM by North Korea14/07/2023 09:20:00
Following the launch by North Korea of another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) conducted on July 12 2023, G7 foreign ministers gave a joint statement.