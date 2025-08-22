UK weather forecast: Dry and settled weekend for many

Dry, settled and warmer weather is on the way for many through the weekend, with little in the way of persistent rain.

High pressure is dominant over the UK over the weekend, bringing a good deal of dry and fine weather, albeit with varying amounts of cloud.

Monday’s Bank Holiday for Northern Ireland, England and Wales will see a continuation of the settled weather, with potentially some long periods of sunshine and above average temperatures for many.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “High pressure over the UK this weekend and into Monday will help to keep any more persistent rain offshore and will bring a good deal of dry, fine and settled weather.

“Cloud amounts are the main variable through the weekend and could impact how warm it feels for some. Eastern areas may still feel rather chilly on Saturday under cloud cover, but temperatures are generally on the rise through the weekend, possibly peaking around 28C in some parts of southern and central England on Monday.

“For those who do see rainfall this weekend, most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and northern England on Saturday and western parts of Scotland on Sunday, any rain will be fairly short-lived and is unlikely to be heavy.”

Unsettled weather to come

While the Bank Holiday weather will be settled and warm for the vast majority, the eyes of forecasters are drawn west from Tuesday as Ex-Hurricane Erin is likely to exert some influence over the UK’s weather through the middle of next week.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson is assessing the medium-range forecast. He said: “There’s still a lot to work out in terms of the exact track and position of what will become Ex-Hurricane Erin. This system should have undergone its transition into an ex-hurricane by the time it reaches the mid-Atlantic, and it will continue to weaken as a broad low pressure system as it then drifts towards the UK. This will displace our current settled weather, bringing spells of rain and perhaps strong winds in places by the middle of next week.

“Tuesday is when we’re likely to see the start of this influence, with a band of rain pushing from west to east over the UK. Rainfall could be heavy for a time in parts of the west, though it’s too early to be precise with details on this.”

The track and position of Ex-Hurricane Erin will be vital in determining exact potential impacts on the UK and details will become clearer in the coming days so stay up to date with the Met Office weather forecast.

Keep up to date with weather warnings, and you can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.