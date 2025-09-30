UK weather: Turning increasingly wet and windy later this week

A split in conditions between the northwest and southeast will subside later this week, introducing more widely wet and windy weather for the UK from late on Thursday and into the start of the weekend.

The first half of this week will see more frequent rain in the northwest of the UK, with various fronts bringing periods of showers and some longer spells of rain for parts of Northern Ireland, western Scotland and parts of northwest England.

Those further south and east will see drier conditions through the start of this week, with patchy cloud and sunny spells and temperatures into the high teens or low 20s Celsius for many.

Turning increasingly wet and windy, with impacts for some

The persistent and at times heavy rain for western Scotland through the much of the working week has resulted in a Yellow rain warning being issued, with this in force from 1700 on Wednesday through to 0600 on Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer yesterday said:

“Rain will be particularly persistent in western Scotland from Wednesday onwards, with the heaviest rain over hills and mountains, though pulses of heavier rain will extend more widely at times, during Thursday in particular. “From later Wednesday through to Friday morning, 50-75mm of rain is expected across a wide area, with in excess of 100mm possible over west-facing mountains. Wind is an accompanying hazard from late on Thursday, with this initially most likely in exposed western coasts.”

The warning highlights the possibility of flooding and power cuts for some, as well as difficult travel conditions.

Click here for the full press release