Met Office
|Printable version
UK weather: Turning increasingly wet and windy later this week
A split in conditions between the northwest and southeast will subside later this week, introducing more widely wet and windy weather for the UK from late on Thursday and into the start of the weekend.
The first half of this week will see more frequent rain in the northwest of the UK, with various fronts bringing periods of showers and some longer spells of rain for parts of Northern Ireland, western Scotland and parts of northwest England.
Those further south and east will see drier conditions through the start of this week, with patchy cloud and sunny spells and temperatures into the high teens or low 20s Celsius for many.
Turning increasingly wet and windy, with impacts for some
The persistent and at times heavy rain for western Scotland through the much of the working week has resulted in a Yellow rain warning being issued, with this in force from 1700 on Wednesday through to 0600 on Friday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer yesterday said:
“Rain will be particularly persistent in western Scotland from Wednesday onwards, with the heaviest rain over hills and mountains, though pulses of heavier rain will extend more widely at times, during Thursday in particular.
“From later Wednesday through to Friday morning, 50-75mm of rain is expected across a wide area, with in excess of 100mm possible over west-facing mountains. Wind is an accompanying hazard from late on Thursday, with this initially most likely in exposed western coasts.”
The warning highlights the possibility of flooding and power cuts for some, as well as difficult travel conditions.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/uk-weather-turning-increasingly-wet-and-windy-later-this-week
Latest News from
Met Office
How does the Met Office work with the energy sector?30/09/2025 15:15:15
The UK’s energy sector is at the heart of keeping the nation running, powering homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.
Trackplot case study: How the Met Office helps keep lone workers safe30/09/2025 10:15:00
At the Met Office, we work with partners across the UK to turn weather and climate science into practical decisions that keep people safe and operations running smoothly.
Research reveals changing hail risks in a warming Europe29/09/2025 15:15:15
Climate change may lead to less frequent but bigger and more devastating hail storms, new research has shown.
Seeing the bigger picture: How satellite data shapes Met Office forecasts26/09/2025 10:15:00
Weather shapes everything from our daily routines to the resilience of national infrastructure. That’s why accurate, reliable meteorological observations are more crucial than ever.
Met Office 10-day trend: A tale of two halves for September25/09/2025 15:15:15
September has been a month of contrasts across the UK, with the weather delivering a tale of two halves.
Met Office Deep Dive: A look into Hurricane season25/09/2025 13:15:00
As autumn unfolds across the UK, the weather has taken a notable turn.
Drought expected to continue through autumn despite recent rain16/09/2025 13:27:00
Drought is causing significant environmental impacts, with Atlantic salmon, hedgehogs and garden birds struggling.
Hurricanes, typhoons and tornadoes: What’s the difference?16/09/2025 10:15:00
With tropical storm season now underway, and Tropical Storm Mario continuing to move northwest in the Eastern Pacific, we're taking a look at hurricanes, typhoons and tornadoes, and what the differences between them are.