UK welcomes talks in Istanbul and calls on Kremlin to end the bloodshed: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland welcomes talks in Istanbul and urges Russia to end the bloodshed in Ukraine and show it is serious about peace or face further sanctions.

Thank you, Mr Chair.

Ukraine has agreed, in-principle, to a full and unconditional ceasefire. Because only when missiles and drones stop, and the deaths of innocent civilians end, can discussions towards a just and lasting peace begin.

Last weekend the UK, the US and our European partners reiterated our call on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire now, as Ukraine has done, and create the space for talks.

Rather than seize this opportunity, Russia continues to stall. Instead of an unconditional ceasefire, they have again moved the goal posts, calling for talks to resolve the conflict’s so-called ‘root causes’. This is code for maximalist demands which would deny Ukraine its sovereignty and territorial integrity and do not meaningfully shift the dial.

We welcome today’s talks and thank Türkiye for agreeing to host them. We call on Russia to engage in good faith in the US-led peace efforts. In keeping with his commitment to ending this war, President Zelenskyy has agreed to direct talks with President Putin, an offer which we now know has been rebuffed. We commend President Zelenskyy for this decision.

Mr Chair, last week we saw another supposed three-day ‘ceasefire’ from Russia. Just like the truce at Easter, this was a smokescreen intended to portray Russia as the party of peace.

In reality, Russia’s death and destruction continued. According to the Ukrainian authorities, there were over 700 Russian violations between midnight and midday last Thursday alone. Aerial bombings killed at least three civilians in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy.

And Russia ramped up its attacks in the days after this ‘ceasefire’ just as it did at Easter. At least six civilians have been killed and dozens more injured. Civilian infrastructure has been destroyed in Odesa and elsewhere in Ukraine.

The gulf between the Russian state’s words and its actions could not be wider. But the urgency is real. April was the deadliest month in Ukraine for child casualties since June 2022. Normal lives, homes and families destroyed.

We will not stand by while the Kremlin delays and denies. The UK and our allies are prepared to impose further sanctions if Russia fails to demonstrate that it is serious about peace. And we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Now, more than ever, Russia must heed the world’s call and agree to end the bloodshed.

