Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK welcomes US and Ukrainian work towards a just and lasting peace and underlines continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland recently (27 November 2025) welcomed the meaningful progress between the US and Ukraine on delivering a just and lasting peace. Ukraine has consistently demonstrated its commitment to peace, while Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities, even while talks on peace are taking place. The UK will continue to stand by Ukraine.
Thank you, Mr Chair. The United Kingdom welcomes the joint statement issued by the US and Ukraine following their highly productive talks over the weekend in Geneva aimed at ending Russia’s illegal war of aggression.
The UK is wholeheartedly supportive of the talks and will continue working with the US, Ukraine and our European partners to deliver a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. As my Prime Minister said earlier this week, both of those words - “just” and “lasting” - are important.
Ukraine has consistently demonstrated that it is the party of peace. President Zelenskyy agreed to a full unconditional ceasefire in March and made clear his readiness to meet President Putin in a neutral venue. They have engaged constructively and with sincerity in US-led peace efforts from the beginning.
In contrast, while the latest round of talks was taking place, Russia was raining down drones and missiles on Ukrainian cities. On Sunday night Russia attacked Kharkiv with a massive drone attack which struck residential buildings, powerlines and an educational facility. Four people were killed. The following night, Russia used 460 drones and 22 missiles to attack Kyiv, killing at least six people and injuring 12 more.
Russia knows that its position is absurd: to claim that it is serious about peace talks while maintaining its maximalist terms and attempting to bomb Ukraine’s civilians into submission. For this reason, it uses its disinformation campaign to divide and deflect with nonsense claims about other government’s approach towards peace talks.
The UK position is clear. We believe that the future of Ukraine is for Ukrainians to decide. For any deal to provide a just and lasting peace, it will need to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and security; uphold the principle that borders should not be changed by force; and ensure robust security guarantees are in place to prevent future Russian aggression.
In the meantime, the UK will continue our support for Ukraine and help ensure that they have the military equipment that they need to defend themselves from Russia’s continued aggression, whilst sustaining economic pressure on President Putin to bear down on the revenues that are funding the war.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-welcomes-us-and-ukrainian-work-towards-a-just-and-lasting-peace-and-underlines-continued-support-for-ukraine-against-russian-aggression-uk-stateme
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Report by the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities: UK Statement November 202528/11/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland thanks the Coordinator of Economic and Environmental activities for his office's work on mitigating the environmental impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine, and for their vital work on migration issues (27 November 2025).
UK reaffirms indivisibility of Helsinki principles amid ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE27/11/2025 15:10:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford reaffirms commitment to the Helsinki Final Act as the cornerstone of European security. UK condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls for full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and indivisible security.
We encourage the Libyan authorities to continue working with the Court to ensure those subject to ICC warrants are surrendered: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/11/2025 13:05:00
Statement given recently (25 November 2025) by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue 2025: joint statement27/11/2025 09:20:00
The UK Foreign Secretary and Minister Hamish Falconer, along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, co-chaired the UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue on 24 November 2025.
UK and Overseas Territories leaders unite in London to strengthen historic partnership26/11/2025 10:25:00
Overseas Territories Minister Stephen Doughty will host the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) as the UK reaffirms its strong commitment to its overseas family.
Twenty-Five years of Women Peace and Security25/11/2025 16:20:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper MP yesterday delivered a speech commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Women Peace and Security agenda.
The United Kingdom will continue to work with all partners to implement Resolution 2803 and to forge a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians, anchored in a two-state solution: UK statement at the UN Security Council25/11/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
UK Right of Reply on behalf of AUKUS partners to the IAEA Board of Governors, November 202524/11/2025 14:10:00
Agenda Item 7: Transfer of the nuclear materials in the context of AUKUS and its safeguards in all aspects of the NPT (21 November 2025).