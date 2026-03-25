UK wine production soars in 2025, new data from the Food Standards Agency shows

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday published its annual UK wine production data, revealing an exceptional year for English and Welsh wine, with total production rising by 55% compared to 2024.

nnual wine production data (footnote 1)

Vintage Prod Type Vol Sweet Reserve Vol Red Rose Vol White Vol Varietal Red Rose Vol Varietal White Vol PGI Red Rose Vol PGI White Vol PDO Red Rose Vol PDO White Total Vol 2025 Own 0.00 5804.97 11633.42 1477.17 4231.65 524.80 1093.75 3661.69 40241.40 68668.85 Contract 0.00 4848.01 15059.93 322.01 761.86 605.04 916.41 647.65 5238.6 28399.51 Bought in 0.00 2161.28 5119.76 801.2 1510.57 111.05 195.89 3636.46 13773.11 27309.32 Totals 0.00 12814.26 31813.11 2600.38 6504.08 1240.89 2206.05 7945.80 59253.11 124377.68 %Deviation from previous year 0 82.40% 131.62% 89.42% 112.62% 52.32% 53.78% 73.77% 23.28% 55.32%



The figures show that 124,377 hectolitres of wine — equivalent to over 16.5 million bottles — were produced across the UK in 2025, reflecting both the outstanding growing conditions experienced throughout the year and the continued growth of a thriving wine industry across the UK.

White wine saw particularly remarkable growth, with production volumes increasing by more than 131% on the previous year, underlining the strength of the 2025 vintage.

The number of vineyards registered with the FSA also grew, reaching 1,158 — a 4.3% increase on the previous year — with more than 10,000 people now employed across the sector.

The UK wine industry is now valued at approximately £14 billion, cementing its status as a significant contributor to the national economy.

The 2025 harvest has been widely celebrated by producers across England and Wales, with favourable weather conditions throughout the growing season delivering excellent fruit quality and yields not seen for many years.

Mark Dawson, Wine Standards Inspection Team Leader at the Food Standards Agency, yesterday said:

“2025 has been a truly exceptional year for English and Welsh wine, and these figures reflect just how far the industry has come. Our role is to ensure that the wine reaching consumers is accurately labelled and meets the required standards. The growth we are seeing across the industry from vineyards to warehouses to wholesalers and traders makes our work more important than ever.”

WineGB CEO Nicola Bates yesterday said:

“We welcome the full FSA harvest figures which confirm the 16 million bottle harvest we called last year, and is detailed in our in depth qualitive and quantitative report launched today. We take great optimism from the quality and scale of the 2025 vintage and recognise the considerable skill and hard work from viticulturalists and winemakers in bringing in the UKs second largest harvest.”