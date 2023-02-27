Monday 27 Feb 2023 @ 09:25
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

UK workers put in £26 billion worth of unpaid overtime during the last year - TUC analysis

  • Friday was ‘Work Your Proper Hours Day’ – when workers are encouraged to finish on time with the active support of their employers
  • Vital rights to protect people against working time abuses are “hanging by a thread” due to the retained EU law bill, says TUC

UK employers claimed £26 billion of free labour last year because of workers doing unpaid overtime, according to new analysis published last week (Friday) by the TUC.  

Last Friday was the TUC’s 19th annual Work Your Proper Hours Day. On this day, workers are encouraged to finish their shifts on time. And managers are encouraged to support staff by setting reasonable workloads and putting in place workplace policies to protect against burnout. 

Main findings 

3.5 million people did unpaid overtime in 2022, putting in an average of 7.4 unpaid hours a week. For those workers, that’s equivalent on average to £7,200 a year of wages going unpaid for work done.  

Disruption from the pandemic has made it harder to understand longer-term trends in unpaid overtime. But the figures show that while most workers do not do unpaid overtime, it remains a persistent problem for millions of workers.  

During 2022: 

  • Unpaid overtime was lower than in 2021: There was a small fall in both the number of workers doing unpaid overtime (down from 3.8 million in 2021) and how much unpaid overtime they do on average (down from 7.6 hours in 2021). This follows increases between 2020 and 2021. So, there is no clear longer-term trend.
  • Occupations with most unpaid overtime: As in previous years, teachers are high on the list. Managers and directors feature strongly, suggesting that the additional responsibilities of senior staff are not properly managed by employers. (See Table 2 in notes) 
  • Unpaid overtime is more common in the public sector: 1 in 7 public sector workers (14.8%) do unpaid overtime, compared to 1 in 9 (11.7%) in the private sector. The government claimed £8.6 billion worth of unpaid overtime from public sector staff last year – from an average of more than 8 million hours each week of unpaid overtime in our public services. 
  • Regional variation: London has the highest proportion of workers doing unpaid overtime, at 16.7%, compared to 12.5% nationally. (See Table 3 in notes)

Working hour protections under threat

The retained EU law bill, currently in the House of Lords, will automatically revoke all EU derived legislation at the end of this year. This includes working time protections that are transposed into UK law from the EU working times directive.

The rights and protections under threat include:

  • Maximum weekly working hours
  • Daily rest breaks and weekly rest periods between work shifts
  • Paid annual leave

Ministers could decide to retain existing rules. However, they have not yet provided a timetable for the legislation that is required. Nor have they published any draft regulations.

The TUC says that this makes it impossible to have confidence that working time protections will be protected in full without any watering down – or protected at all. The union body is calling for the retained EU law bill to be scrapped. 

Other organisation calling for the bill to be scrapped include the Institute of Directors and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. 

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: 

“Workers should get paid for the work they do. Nobody minds putting in longer hours from time to time. But employers shouldn’t rely on unpaid overtime – that’s just exploitation.

“With staff shortages in many industries, work intensity and pressure to work longer days is a big problem. And the longstanding rights workers have that place safe limits on working time are hanging by a thread.

“Whether you voted for Brexit or not, none of us voted to have our workplace protections taken away. Ministers should scrap the bill going through parliament that is putting these rights at risk.”

On public sector overtime and the recruitment crisis, Paul added:

“Public sector workers put in more than 8 million hours a week of unpaid overtime. They can’t keep going on gratitude alone. Staff are becoming burnt out and leaving their professions. 

“The first step to fixing the recruitment crisis is to give our public sector staff the pay rises they have earned – and that they need to keep them out of foodbanks. This will help us hold on to the people keeping our schools, hospitals and other vital services running.

“Ministers must also set out plans to speed up recruitment to fill vacancies, so that the existing staff are not left working unpaid overtime to fill the gaps.”

Editors note

Table 1 – comparison of headline data for 2022 with recent years 

  

2022

2021 

2020 

2019 

2018 

Number of employees working unpaid overtime

3,544,347

3,792,450

3,365,668

5,127,469

5,013,434

% of employees working unpaid overtime 

12.5%

13.5%

12.1%

18.5%

18.2%

Total weekly hours of unpaid overtime 

26,263,736

28,810,577

26,044,365

39,031,340

37,637,328

Annual total of unpaid overtime (hours, millions)

1,366

1,498

1,354

2,030

1,957

Weekly average unpaid hours for workers who do unpaid overtime

7.4

7.6

7.7

7.6

7.5

Total annual value of unpaid overtime (£ millions)

25,553

26,922

23,795

35,011

32,704

Average annual loss for a worker doing unpaid overtime (£)

£7,209

£7,099

£7,070

£6,828

£6,523
           

Table 2 – top 10 occupations for most unpaid overtime 

 Occupation 

Average hours unpaid overtime per week across: 

Proportion doing unpaid overtime 

Total weekly unpaid overtime hours for occupation 

All employees 

Employees doing unpaid overtime 

Managers and Proprietors in Agriculture Related Services

4.5

20.3

22%

41,757

Chief Executives and Senior Officials

3.9

12.2

32%

423,247

Directors in Logistics, Warehousing and Transport

3.8

12.2

31%

57,677

Veterinary professionals

3.4

11.0

31%

94,433

Teaching Professionals

3.0

10.6

28%

3,930,444

Functional Managers and Directors

2.9

9.4

31%

3,292,661

Other Educational Professionals

2.8

9.9

28%

586,321

Legal Professionals

2.5

7.6

33%

569,033

Production Managers and Directors

2.2

9.4

23%

692,503

Business and Financial Project Management Professionals

2.1

8.0

27%

702,755

Table 3 – unpaid overtime by UK region 

Region

Average hours unpaid overtime per week, for those who do unpaid overtime

Proportion employees doing unpaid overtime

Annual total loss

Average annual loss for those working unpaid overtime

North East 

7.1

8.8%

£576,019,228

£6,065

North West 

7.6

10.3%

£2,111,411,331

£6,853

Yorks & Humberside 

6.6

10.7%

£1,404,167,841

£5,704

East Midlands 

8.2

10.8%

£1,569,332,464

£7,174

West Midlands 

7.0

12.3%

£1,926,244,366

£6,401

East of England 

7.5

13.4%

£2,577,386,448

£7,022

London 

8.4

16.7%

£7,261,773,054

£10,796

South East 

7.0

14.8%

£4,072,376,764

£6,983

South West 

7.4

12.8%

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

Declining profitability and cost pressures weight on UK investment - CBI Service Sector Survey

27/02/2023 10:25:00

Business confidence within the service sector continued to fall in the three months to February, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous quarter according to the CBI’s quarterly Service Sector Survey. Meanwhile profitability continued to drop and cost pressures remained elevated across the service sector, with costs expected to edge even higher across the service sector as a whole in the upcoming quarter.

Urgent housing solutions needed for Ukrainians in UK – LGA on British Red Cross anniversary report

24/02/2023 16:25:00

 Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responded to ‘Fearing, fleeing, facing the future’, a British Red Cross report on how people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine are finding safety in the UK

UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note on the the situation of earthquake - affected children and families in Turkey

24/02/2023 15:25:00

“I have just returned from Türkiye, where I saw first-hand some of the devastation left by the powerful earthquakes in south-east Türkiye and Syria.

NHS Confederation responds to the BMA announcement of strike dates

24/02/2023 14:25:00

Matthew Taylor responds to the BMA announcement of strike dates

 

Lack of dentists leads kids teeth to rot – LGA on hospital tooth extractions data

24/02/2023 13:25:00

The Government should use the upcoming Spring Budget to recommit to vital measures to combat diet related ill health and childhood obesity.

LGA - Council employees’ pay offer announced

24/02/2023 12:25:00

Chair of the National Employers for local government services, Cllr Sian Goding has announced a full and final pay offer for council employees

‘Councils central to supporting everyone into work’: LGA responds to latest NEET figures

24/02/2023 11:25:00

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responded to latest figures showing there were 788,000 young people not in education, employment or training in the last three months of 2022, up from 724,000 in the quarter to September

Audit Scotland - Full transparency on NHS recovery needed

24/02/2023 10:05:00

The Scottish Government needs to be clearer about how long it will take the NHS to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and to reform services.

Audit Wales - Urgent action needed to tackle dysfunctionality within the board at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

24/02/2023 09:05:00

Breakdown in working relationships within the board is fundamentally compromising its ability to tackle the numerous challenges the organisation faces

NHS Confederation - Figures show incredible NHS efforts despite record-high system pressures

23/02/2023 16:25:00

Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.

UKAuthority Live: DDaT and the integration of health & care