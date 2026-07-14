Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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UK–Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality: joint statement, May 2026
The governments of Australia and the United Kingdom gave a joint statement following the third UK–Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality on 4 May 2026.
Joint statement
Australia and the United Kingdom emphasise the importance of practical, co-ordinated international action to advance gender equality.
We reaffirm our shared resolve to safeguard and strengthen gender equality, including through the protection of United Nations mandates on gender equality, women’s empowerment, and sexual and reproductive health and rights. We support ambitious and effective multilateral reform, including through the UN80 agenda, that safeguards international norms, demonstrates political leadership, and reinforces – rather than dilutes – progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.
We reiterate our commitment to the full realisation of sexual and reproductive health and rights for all. We will deepen co-ordination on advocacy and engagement across multilateral and regional fora, pursuing pragmatic, coordinated approaches that support continued progress and uphold the rights of women and girls everywhere.
Australia and the United Kingdom reaffirm our strong commitment to ending all forms of gender‑based violence, including technology‑facilitated gender‑based violence. We will strengthen collaboration to address emerging risks in digital environments, taking a holistic approach that recognises the implications of gender‑based violence for social cohesion, stability and national security. We will maintain high ambition under our Joint Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on Ending Gender‑Based Violence and align this work with future joint initiatives and international partnerships.
We uphold our steadfast commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda as a cornerstone of our foreign and defence policies including through strengthened implementation and accountability mechanisms.
Recognising the vital role of women’s rights organisations and women’s funds in advancing locally led development, defending human rights and responding to gender‑based violence, Australia and the United Kingdom commit to scaling up and better coordinating support for these actors. We will work together to mobilise additional and more sustainable financing, including through innovative and blended finance approaches.
Australia and the United Kingdom reaffirm the central role of gender equality in inclusive growth and climate resilience, and will deepen collaboration on gender‑responsive climate finance in line with international commitments. We will strengthen joint efforts to integrate gender equality across climate and development investments including to ensure multilateral development banks deliver quality gender equality outcomes.
In a challenging global environment, Australia and the United Kingdom will continue to work together, and with partners across regions and multilateral fora, to uphold gender equality, human rights and democratic values as foundational to peace, stability, economic resilience and sustainable development.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-australia-strategic-dialogue-on-gender-equality-joint-statement-may-2026
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