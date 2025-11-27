UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue 2025: joint statement

The Foreign Secretary and Minister Falconer, Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan met H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain on 24 November 2025 for the second UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue in London.

The Ministers reaffirmed the strength of the UK-Bahrain strategic partnership, grounded in shared values, mutual interests, and enduring people-to-people ties. They reviewed the outcomes of HRH Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s visit in June 2025, including the signing of a second Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership committing a further £2bn of investment into the UK.

Both sides welcomed the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) and signing of a new Defence Cooperation Agreement, recognising their role in strengthening regional security cooperation and interoperability. The Ministers noted the importance of the first trilateral C-SIPA Defence Working Group between the UK, Bahrain and US, which agreed to establishing a technical implementation team to consider areas of future cooperation including maritime, cyber and air defence – noting the UK will host the next Working Group in 2026.

Looking towards future cooperation, Ministers underlined the central importance of promoting mutual growth and security. Key areas of focus include green transition, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and tourism.

Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding the United Kingdom–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement negotiations. This commitment reflects the depth of the longstanding strategic partnership and the strong economic ties between the UK and the Gulf states.

Looking ahead to Bahrain’s upcoming membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026–2027 term, Ministers discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation to support international peace and security and the multilateral system. Both sides agreed to coordinate closely on UNSC matters and signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard.

Ministers exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues. On the crisis in Gaza, they welcomed United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, endorsed President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza and reiterated the urgent need for immediate and sustained humanitarian access. Welcoming the UK’s recognition of a Palestinian state, they reaffirmed their shared commitment to a two-state solution that delivers justice, security, and dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis.

On Ukraine, the Ministers reaffirmed the importance of reaching a just and sustainable peace, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter. They further agreed to support efforts to mitigate the global repercussions of the war, including its humanitarian, economic, and security impacts.

On Sudan, the Ministers discussed the recent atrocities against civilians in Darfur. They discussed political efforts to end the conflict and agreed that the international community must redouble its efforts to reach an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, including by supporting the work of the Quad countries. They also agreed that all parties must ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.

Ministers expressed their appreciation for the continued progress in the bilateral relationship and committed to maintaining regular high-level engagement to advance shared strategic interests.